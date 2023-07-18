90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Ty explains how he manifested his relationship with Kimberly

Kimberly and Ty from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 have quite an interesting relationship origin story. For starters, it includes manifestation.

One of the spotlighted couples of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 is Kimberly and Ty.

The couple have an extremely long-distance relationship, with Kimberly living in Alabama and Ty living all the way in India.

Nevertheless, the two seem to be in love and are on a great path. In fact, Kimberly is moving to India and they are planning their wedding.

The question that every engaged couple on the show gets asked is: How did you two meet? And for them, their story is quite interesting.

Did 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Ty manifest Kimberly?

On July 15, the 90 Day Fiancé Instagram page shared the first clip about the couple, and it included the backstory of how they got together.

Ty explained that the two originally connected in an online spiritual group. And, when he went to send her a friend request, she didn’t accept it.

Instead of moving on to someone new, Ty tried a different tactic: Manifestation.

“Manifesting is a real part of Hinduism. You start thinking about something and trying to make it really exist in your mind. And by following this process, you can really make it happen.”

Ty began to go into more detail about his technique. “So, I just took a screenshot of Kimberly’s profile picture and started meditation to see if she would text me. And she texted me the next day, Yeah, that was so powerful,” he said in the clip.

Viewers will soon see if their relationship was truly meant to be, or if Ty’s manifestation is going to steer them down the wrong path.

To stay updated on all things 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.