90 Day Fiancé fans call out Natalie’s “delusional” Tell-All acting skills

Natalie Mordovtseva acted out her perfect movie part at the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell-All, and fans made fun of her.

Natalie Mordovtseva recapped the storylines that happened on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 at the Tell-All, and answered viewer questions with the rest of the cast.

In a clip from tonight’s episode posted by TLC, host Shaun Robinson read a question from a viewer wondering what Natalie’s perfect movie part would be.

The 90 Day Fiancé star replied that she would like to play a vampire, and Shaun wanted her to show the cast how she would perform the role.

Natalie preceded to act out an entire monologue in Russian, which no one at the Tell-All expected her to do, and Veronica Rodriguez even admitted that she was “scared.”

90 Day Fiancé fans slammed Natalie’s acting skills on the upcoming Tell-All episode in the comments of the video.

“The face she put on initially was enough. No need for the script,” one fan wrote.

“This chick is delusional. How does she think she’ll get an acting job in Hollywood with that thick accent,” another fan said.

“Ok but if she can’t do it in English why is she not seeking to be an actress in her own country? I don’t get it!” a third fan chimed in.

While Natalie’s acting career in the US isn’t established yet, she has explained how determined she is to be successful on the show and wants to make her dreams a reality.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.