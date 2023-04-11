Rainbow Six Y8S1.2 patch notes: Mousetrap penalty, operator & weapon balancing, more

The Rainbow Six Y8S1.2 patch update is here and finally brings a new penalty system on consoles along with a ton of other operator and weapon changes. Here’s a rundown of everything included with the Y8S1.2 patch notes for R6.

Rainbow Six Siege stepped into its eighth year in 2023 and introduced the third Brazilian operator, Brava, to the world with the release of the Y8S1 patch update. Now a month after its release, several new changes and balances are on their way to make into the game.

Article continues after ad

Console players will finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief as the new penalty system is going to be implemented. Apart from that, several attachments from weapons of operators like Capitao, Kapkan, Oryx, Tachanka, and Wamai have either been removed or added.

Certain bug fixes related to the game’s audio, level design, and user experience have also been fixed. So, if you are wondering what’s new in the Y8S1.2 patch, here’s a rundown of everything included with the new update.

Article continues after ad

What’s new in Rainbow Six Y8S1.2?

New Mousetrap Penalty for mouse and keyboard users on console

Gone are the days when mouse and keyboard players get an unfair advantage over controller players on consoles. With this new patch update, Rainbow Six will add a penalty which in turn will add an input lag to the mouse and keyboard players.

This lag will keep on increasing if the players continue with the unfair advantage over several matches. They will have a harder time while aiming and shooting, thereby helping to maintain a balance among all the console players. This penalty will revert to normal as players start to use controllers more instead of an MnK combo.

Article continues after ad

Tachanka and Wamai get new sights

Operators like Tachanka and Wamai get new sights for their weapons. Tachanka’s 9x19VSN now has both 1.5x and 2.0x sights while Wamai’s MP5K gets the 1.5x sight back. Tachanka’s Shumikha Launcher also gets a balancing change where the ammo count has been increased to 20 projectiles from 14 but the Magazine size has been reduced to 5 from 7.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Apart from that, operators like Kapkan and Oryx lost the 1.5x sight from their weapons.

Article continues after ad

You can find the full Rainbow Six patch Y8S1.2 notes below, courtesy of Ubisoft.

Rainbow Six patch Y8S1.2 full patch notes

Mousetrap (Mouse & Keyboard on Console)

On consoles, mouse and keyboard players now get a penalty that adds lag to their inputs. Continued use increases the lag over several matches, increasing fairness by removing their unfair advantage by making it harder to aim and shoot. Completing matches with a controller gradually reduces the lag back to normal.

This feature will be monitored closely.

Operator Balancing

CAPITÃO

Tactical Crossbow’s Micro Smoke Grenade duration increased to 11s (from 9).

KAPKAN

9x19VSN: Removed 1.5x Sight.

ORYX

T-5: Removed 1.5x Sight.

WAMAI

MP5K: Added 1.5x Sight.

TACHANKA

Shumikha Launcher: Ammunition increased to 20 projectiles (from 14). Magazine size reduced to 5 (from 7).

9x19VSN: Added 1.5x and 2.0x Sights.

Weapon Balancing

Extended Barrel

Damage bonus reduced to 12% (from 15%).

Tweaks and Improvements

BRAVA

Brava’s Kludge Drone will change the team of Aruni’s Surya Gate when successfully converted by the Kludge Drone. It will then become an attacker device, so it will open for Attackers and damage Defenders.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

FIXED – Solis remains in her scanning animation for too long after performing a scan.

FIXED – Brava’s Kludge Drone briefly displays positive feedback for a device that is out of range if it’s the first one scanned in the match.

FIXED – Continuously reloading the 6P41 LMG within a few seconds occasionally results in an instant reload.

FIXED – Number of displayed Operator icons is limited in the fullscreen and side panel of the Shop and Battle Pass.

FIXED – Brava cannot shoot with a converted Yokai if Echo is eliminated.

FIXED – Signal Disrupter converted by Brava’s Kludge Drone still affects Iana’s Gemini Replicator.

FIXED – Drones hacked by Mozzie’s Pest during Preparation Phase lose functionality after being converted by Brava’s Kludge Drone.

FIXED – Doorways on 1F Service and Toilets of Stadium map can be reinforced twice.

FIXED – Thunderbird’s Kona Station has a missing texture.

FIXED – IQ’s Electronics Detector detects Solis even while not active.

FIXED – After Brava deploys all Kludge Drones, pressing the unique ability input key produces a “No Kludge Drone Left” message instead of entering Observation Tools.

FIXED – Remove prompt displays if barricade is immediately destroyed after placement.

FIXED – Victory Celebrations end or loop too early when previewed in Operator Loadout or Shop.

FIXED – All of Aruni’s Surya Gates change to enemy color if one Surya gate is converted by Brava’s Kludge Drone.

FIXED – Iana’s Gemini Replicator overheat VFX doesn’t display.

FIXED – Operators can be shot through glass floor while prone in Close Quarters map.

FIXED – Operators get stuck inside the archway after exiting rappel inside of it at EXT Crash Scene on Border map.

FIXED – Large drones can’t fit in vents with vent blockers in House map.

FIXED – Drones lose functionality when deployed through Mute’s Signal Disruptor.

FIXED – Azami’s Kiba Barrier lets her climb a bookshelf on the first floor of Skyscraper map for an unfair advantage.

FIXED – Counter Defuser’s progression bar VFX doesn’t display.

Level Design

FIXED – Valkyrie’s Black Eye doesn’t have a signal in 2F Geisha room of the Skyscraper map.

FIXED – Ceiling in 2F Kid’s Room of Hereford Base map becomes indestructible after some destruction is performed on it.

Operators

FIXED – Mesh issue is visible on Ash’s Sidewinder elite uniform.

FIXED – An unreleased Jäger uniform can be accessed and makes him invisible when equipped.

User Experience

FIXED – Various Localization issues.

FIXED – Rainbow Is Magic: The Teddy Conflict popup doesn’t appear in game.

FIXED – Dark-themed is displayed when accessing Boosters from the Home section.

FIXED – “Buy Levels” button remails on screen if the player reaches Battle Pass level 100 by exceeding 105000 battle points.

FIXED – Wrong background displayed in the News section when viewing a bundle.

FIXED – Players can’t navigate the details of a bundle using a controller after selecting a switch view icon with mouse.

FIXED – Back button stops working after opening and closing the Battle Pass Map.

FIXED – Lines from background of previous menu are present during map loading screen.

FIXED – Input icon for the “enter” key is displayed for multiple Battle Pass buttons.

FIXED – “Continue” button has no functionality during the Premium Upgrade screen when it is first accessed from Brava’s Operator page.

FIXED – Victory Celebration thumbnail is not displayed in the Details tab of Finka’s QCR Exo Prototype NH02 Elite Uniform.

FIXED – Input icon for the “enter” key is not displayed for the Watch Video button in the Story Section of the Battle Pass on PC.

FIXED – Input icon for the “enter” key is not displayed for the Browse Rewards option in the Intro section of the Battle Pass on PC.

FIXED – Upgrade to Premium button can’t be selected with the keyboard or controller input in the Challenges section of the Battle Pass.

FIXED – Upgrade to Premium button is not displayed for free players in the Rules section of the Battle Pass.

FIXED – Controller input prompts for the Premium Pass and Premium Pass Bundle are not displayed in the Commanding Force splash screen.

FIXED – Operator Guide can’t be focused on after focusing on an Operator Card in Match Replay.

FIXED – Players are able to report each other in custom games.

FIXED – Scroll bar not displayed on the purchase side panel of all Esports Bundles.

FIXED – Star icon is not displayed in the Unlock with Premium Battle Pass button in the new Operator’s page.

FIXED – Card Background and Operator portrait overlap in the Packs Section.

FIXED – Dualsense Edge is not functional on PC.

FIXED – News text breaks when changing from a localized language to English quickly.

FIXED – Zoomed in previews present for some item tiles in the Progression section of the Battle Pass.

FIXED – Players are returned to Home section when using the back button in the Battle Pass Map.

Audio