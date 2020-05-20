First look at Rainbow Six: Siege's replay system revealed

Rainbow Six’s replay system is finally on its way after being teased at the Six Invitational, and Ubisoft has given players a first look at how it’ll work in-game.

After five years, Rainbow Six is finally getting a replay system. You won’t need to constantly screen capture to relive your ace clutches ⁠— it’ll be as easy as opening up a file in-game.

While it’s coming a bit later in the year, Siege’s developers have given players a first look at how the replay system will work, and what to expect when it finally launches.

The Match Replay system will save your 10 most recent games locally, clearing them with every new patch. While there’s not a clipping feature like League of Legends or Overwatch currently implemented, it looks like it could be on the way.

All matches regardless of the queue will show up in your recent replays. This includes any custom games, quick matches, unranked, ranked, and arcade playlists.

You’ll be able to watch replays from all perspectives, not just your own. You can flick between enemies, scrub back and forth, get a birds-eye view ⁠— everything the game’s current spectator mode can do, you’ll be able to do in replays.

“Our goal with Match Replay is to provide players with an interactive tool that will provide full coverage and perspective on their last 10 games,” Ubisoft said in a May 19 blog post.

“Once you’re in the replay, you can use the Spectator mode tools to relive your clutch plays, scrutinize missteps, and analyze your strategy to level up your game."

This shell is only the beginning of replays in Siege. Ubisoft has stated they want to give the system “even more functions.”

This includes storing files online, the ability to share replays with others, and downloading official esports matches on top of your own.

It’ll launch onto test servers soon, although no date has been revealed. The project has been slightly delayed, but it’ll be well worth the wait.