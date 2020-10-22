 Rainbow 6 team admits to throwing match for better Major seed - Dexerto
Rainbow Six

Rainbow 6 team admits to throwing match for better Major seed

Published: 22/Oct/2020 16:41

by Jacob Hale
Cyclops r6 match fixing
Ubisoft / CYCLOPS

The coach of Rainbow 6 Siege team CYCLOPS athlete gaming has admitted to throwing a competitive match to secure a better seed for the upcoming Six Major, sending the R6 community into frenzy.

With the Six Major coming up in November, the world’s best Rainbow Six Siege teams are looking to secure their spots in the tournament to compete for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This is especially important in the lead-up to the annual Six Invitational, which takes place each February and crowns the best team there is as world champions.

Now, though, over in the Asia-Pacific region, the coach of top team CYCLOPS athlete gaming has admitted to throwing one of their matches.

Rainbow 6 APAC CYCLOPS athlete gaming
Rainbow 6 APAC
The CAG team might be punished after their coach as good as admitted to throwing a pro match.

Though his original tweet has now been deleted, head coach Hibiki ‘XQQ’ Motoyama let it be known that he and his team of top Japanese talent played poorly in their match against QConfirm, with the seeding system the reason.

With the way seeding works in the APAC League, teams earn points based on where they finish in the final standings, and CYCLOPS were looking to lock in as high a seed as possible — and by doing so, they couldn’t let Cloud9 overtake QConfirm in the standings.

For that reason, it seems XQQ and his team opted to throw their match against QConfirm, preventing Cloud9 from finishing above them and earning more points, hence keeping Cyclops’ higher seed.

Although the points system seems excessively convoluted, with fans calling it into question thanks to it allowing these kinds of matches to be thrown, CYCLOPS had obviously done the math and figured that their spot was safest with a loss.

The coach later Tweeted: “worst day of my competitive career so far,” and intimated that it would be his last ever match.

Perhaps, were it not for XQQ admitting to it so brazenly, the team may have gotten away with it. However, the Operator picks and style of play definitely made some viewers raise their eyebrows.

Despite no punishment being formally handed out yet, or any suggestion from Ubisoft and league operators on how they might treat this situation, it’s not looking great for XQQ and co. We’ll be sure to update this article as and when there are new developments.

Business

Astralis to use Garmin’s esports smartwatch to improve their performance

Published: 22/Oct/2020 13:32

by Adam Fitch
Astralis Garmin Partnership
Astralis

Astralis are the first organization to partner with Garmin after the tech brand announced their new esports performance smartwatch.

Earlier on October 22, the technology company unveiled the Instinct Esports Edition smartwatch that looks to offer information on sleep, energy, and stress levels.

The partnership is described as “strategic” and “commercial” and will see Astralis’ players use the watch in training and performance sessions. They will promote the new watch to their audience, which spans across Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, and FIFA.

The long-term deal will be “fully unfolded over the coming months and years,” though the exact promotional terms have not been released. Astralis’ CS team have won multiple majors and are well-known internationally, though especially in their home market of Denmark, so Garmin will look to utilise that star power to sell their esports-geared product.

Garmin Esports Instinct Smartwatch
Garmin
Garmin announced their first esports smartwatch on October 22.

The Instinct Esports Edition smartwatch not only tracks health and performance metrics, but allows players to broadcast their heart rate and stress level while gaming on stream. This technology is called “STR3AMUP!” and seems to be the only feature that is included with gaming specifically in mind.

This is the second instance of Garmin turning to esports and gaming to sell their products, following a partnership with Polish organization x-kom AGO being announced earlier this year in February.

“We have been looking into the gaming and esports market for a while, as we see a great potential to integrate the use of wearable performance tech in the strive to optimise performance and health for gamers and esports athletes,” said Garmin’s managing director in the Nordics, David Ekander.

“Athletes all over the world use Garmin products to track and improve their performance. With the launch of our newest innovation Instinct Esports Edition, esports athletes can use the new feature to track and examine how their body responds to intense competition.”