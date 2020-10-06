How to watch Rainbow Six Tachanka rework full reveal: release date, more - Dexerto

Tachanka’s rework is coming to Rainbow Six very soon. After being revealed at the Six Invitational, Ubisoft is sharing more details with the playerbase very soon. We’ve got everything you need to know about the Tachanka rework presentation right here.

The Lord has arisen. Well, he’s about to, at least. Rainbow Six’s Tachanka is the first operator in line for a major rework in Ubisoft’s tactical shooter, and it’s right around the corner.

The cult hero’s overhaul was first revealed at the Six Invitational, to rapturous applause from the crowd. The turret wielding Russian might retain his legendary status, but picking him will no longer be a meme.

Ubisoft are set to drop more details about Tachanka’s rework very soon. In fact, it could be coming in just a matter of weeks, or even days, on Operation Shadow Legacy. Here’s what we know about the full reveal coming soon.

Rainbow Six Tachanka rework stream

It’s unclear if the Tachanka rework full reveal is going to be streamed on Twitch, or just be a video uploaded to Ubisoft’s accounts globally. However, we do have a set date for when you should expect more info: October 7.

The full reveal will go live on October 7 at 10am ET / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

A Tachanka rework is coming… 📺Tune In 07/10/2020

UTC: 17:00

EDT: 13:00 pic.twitter.com/YDbN3yIibm — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) October 5, 2020

Tachanka rework details: new molotov gadget, more

Tachanka’s kit is heavily outdated in Rainbow Six. His static playstyle doesn’t fit with the dynamic of Siege. However, that’s all going to change when the Russian defender gets his rework.

We’ve already seen the major changes. Tachanka will now wield an incendiary grenade launcher instead of his turret. It’ll work similarly to Capitao’s bolts, helping lock down certain areas.

“The incendiary grenade launcher not only fits his theme of like World War II, old weapons, but also adds a real interest into his gameplay that’ll move him from being a meme character to a meta pick,” game director Leroy Athanassoff told Dexerto.

RATATATATATATA {-}7 {-}7 {-}7

TACHANKA REWORK! pic.twitter.com/MDEb9cvh3z — ESL Rainbow Six (@ESLRainbowSix) February 16, 2020

He will instead get his LMG as his primary weapon. It comes with supreme destructibility, with the ability to open up soft walls and hatches with ease. It also packs a decent punch, although the fire rate isn’t anything to write home about.

Read more: Rainbow Six hackers are playing the Tachanka rework early

The Lord himself is set to get an Elite skin too. He’s ripped off his top ⁠— but kept the helmet on ⁠— as he marks a new era with a new look.

The Tachanka rework will likely arrive in Operation Shadow Legacy. However, a firm release date hasn’t been locked. We will keep you posted as new info arises.