Rainbow Six Siege Containment event details: New game mode, release date, more

Team Rainbow is about to tackle their biggest task yet in Rainbow Six Siege. The upcoming Containment event is set to be one of the game’s largest with a new game mode, skins, and more.

It’s been teased and touted for years, and now, the Rainbow Six Containment event has been confirmed to finally be arriving in Siege on August 3.

While Extraction, the next title in the Rainbow Six franchise, has been delayed, players will be able to get an early taste of the action in the next Siege event. Here’s everything we know.

Rainbow Six Containment event start date

The Rainbow Six Quarantine event is set to officially release on August 3.

Rainbow Six Containment end date

Just like leakers predicted beforehand, the event will run for three weeks, ending on August 24.

Siege Containment game mode: Nest Destruction

The new in-game game mode for the Containment event is called “Nest Destruction,” as hinted at by leaks beforehand, and confirmed after watching the August 2 official trailer.

Taking place on an infected Consulate map, attackers must destroy the defender’s (Proteans) nests to stop the zombie-like invasion. It is a 5v5 game mode.

The Chimera’s primary nest, the main objective, will remain invulnerable until Attackers eliminate its two secondary nests. On the opposite side, the Proteans must defend the nests at all costs until time runs out.

As with any event match, another solution for both sides is, of course, to just completely obliterate the other team.

Defenders (Proteans) are stripped of their weapons, leaving them with just melee attacks and weapons. But with 650 HP they definitely won’t be pushovers. Not technically human either, the Proteans are both stronger and faster than their opponents as well.

They all possess Oryx’s abilities to dash and climb up hatches, as well as Aruni’s punch. When all else fails they can rely on Barbed Wire as their secondary gadget to keep Attackers at bay.

The nests rotate around bomb sites ⁠— from Piano Room and Archives to Admin and Consul on the top floor ⁠— but the middle nest, AKA the main nest, will always be in play.

You have a choice of around 20 attackers to play, and only five Proteans. You can find the full list of Operators involved in Nest Destruction below.

Defenders (Proteans)

Aruni

Jager

Kaid

Mira

Warden

Attackers

Ace

Amaru

Ash

Blackbeard

Buck

Capitao

Finka

Flores

Fuze

Gridlock

Hibana

IQ

Maverick

Nokk

Nomad

Sledge

Thermite

Zero

Zofia

Rainbow Six Containment Collection items and skins

Ubisoft announced that there will be a total of 33 items available for Containment, including the exclusive Sentient Growth signature weapon and attachment skin, and the Antiparasitic Serum charm.

Players can receive a free pack containing any of the Containment Collection items by simply logging in.

The attackers have also been reskinned as “REACT” agents, decked out in full biohazard suits. These uniforms and weapon skins have been added to be unlocked as well as part of the Rainbow Six Siege Containment event.