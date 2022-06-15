Rainbow Six Operation Vector Glare patch notes: All Y7S2 changes

Rainbow Six Operation Vector Glare is bringing some balance changes alongside the new content. It’s a smaller update than usual: the LMG nerfs are coming later, with Ubisoft instead focusing on Glaz and other operators. Here’s the full Y7S2 patch notes.

Rainbow Six Operation Vector Glare is all about the new content more than anything. Between new attacker Sens, the Close Quarter deathmatch map, and the Shooting Range, Ubisoft aren’t really shying away from it all.

However, there’s still balancing to be done for the other 60-odd Operators in Team Rainbow to keep Siege’s meta healthy. In Year 7 Season 2, there’s some smaller changes on the way as the developers gear up to tackle bigger problems down the line.

Here’s what’s changing in Operation Vector Glare with the full patch notes.

What’s changing in Operation Vector Glare?

Third secondary weapon option coming to nine operators

Operators in Rainbow Six Siege have been limited to a selection of one or two secondary weapons. Most get some form of semi-automatic pistol with an alternate secondary like a machine pistol or a shotgun.

Those horizons are being expanded in Year 7 Season 2 though. In a first, Ubisoft are giving nine operators a third secondary option to try and balance things out.

“In many cases, this will mark the return of secondary weapons that were previously replaced from Operators’ loadouts to make room for other gear like the Gonne-6,” the devs stated.

“By adding submachine guns to some of our longer-range Operators (Dokkaebi, Glaz, Tachanka), we wanted to help give them a bit more confidence in short-range skirmishes. Being committed to range is all well and good, but having the option of adding some variety to their kit should help to open up new strategic angles in the long run.”

Amaru, Clash, Dokkaebi, Finka, Glaz, Gridlock, Kali, Lion, and Tachanka will have a third secondary weapon option for their loadouts to start.

Glaz buffs up his speed

Glaz is long gone from Siege’s meta, but with a new sidearm in tow Ubisoft wants players to get into the thick of the action with the Russian sniper. He is being changed to a 3-speed Operator from a 2-speed, reducing his armor in the process.

“While he will always be a niche entry pick thanks to a focus around his unique DMR, we wanted to give casual players more options to experiment with closer-range play as they adapt to his range and sightlines.”

Finka & LMG nerfs delayed for another season

The glaring omission from the Operation Vector Glare patch notes is the long-touted LMG and Finka nerfs.

Finka currently has a presence of near 75% with a 53% win rate ⁠— one of the most broken Siege’s attacker side has ever seen. LMGs are also a common sight on the attacker side as numerous nerfs to assault rifles have brought the high-ammo guns out.

However, Ubisoft are delaying nerfs to both until Year 7 Season 3 so they can get it right.

“We’ve been investigating how to bring them more in line with other Operators and weapon types and have begun putting this into action. In order to make sure these changes don’t cause a ripple effect to the overall balance ecosystem, though, this has taken some additional time.”

You can find the full Rainbow Six Operation Vector Glare patch notes below. The update is now live as of June 14, 2022 after it was initially delayed on June 3.

Rainbow Six Operation Vector Glare patch notes

Operator Balancing

Amaru

Added ITA12S to secondary weapon options

Clash

Added P10-C to secondary weapon options

Dokkaebi

Added C75-AUTO to secondary weapon options

Finka

Added GSH-18 to secondary weapon options

Glaz

Glaz now has 1 armor and 3 speed (from 2 armor and 2 speed).

Added Bearing-9 to secondary weapon options

Gridlock

Gridlock’s Trax Stinger now matches team color.

Added SDP 9mm to secondary weapon options

Kali

Added P22 Mk5 to secondary weapon options

Lion

Added P9 to secondary weapon options

Tachanka

Added Bearing-9 to secondary weapon options

Tweaks and Improvements

Player Comfort

Match Replay

Match replay system on consoles has been improved. In addition, dedicated disk space has been allocated for match replays.

Spectator HUD

Additional information about the spectated player are now displayed.

Operator Tips

Operator tips are now displayed from the in-game option menu for Ash, Sledge, Thermite, Osa, Bandit, Smoke, Kapkan, and Thorn.

Operator tips are also available from the Operator Album.

Match Outcome

We are reintroducing the previous result texts and adding small visual tweaks to the match outcome screen.

Anti-Cheat

Reenabling validations on the game server to prevent cheaters from shooting through ballistic shields.

Game Health

Crouch Walking

Updated the Crouch Walk sound mix.

Map Rotation

Added Skyscraper to the Team Deathmatch playlist.

Bug fixes

Gameplay

FIXED – The defuser doesn’t automatically drop when the Operator carrying it is downed.

FIXED – Melee hits do not register on a shield that is clipping through a surface.

FIXED – The interaction between Sens’ R.O.U. Projector System and Aruni’s Surya Gates causes the game to crash.

FIXED – Vigil’s ERC7 activation sound can be heard from anywhere on the Map by the Attackers’ drones.

FIXED – Defuser disappears if the player who has it crashes during the droning phase.

FIXED – Various destruction and clipping issues.

FIXED – Blood splatters are not being displayed when shooting an enemy with M249, SR-25 and DP27.

FIXED – Wamai MAG-NET can catch attacker gadgets that have already stuck.

FIXED – Attackers can fall off the roof by interrupting the rappel animation.

FIXED – The planted bomb sound effect is missing for some players after the defuser is dropped in a site and then planted in the other site.

FIXED – Player can get stuck in their drone when preparation phase ends.

FIXED – VFX for camera switch will show when another player switches to a camera you are on.

FIXED – Normal cameras can scan (red ping) enemies through Sens’ Light Screen without seeing them.

FIXED – Operators can discover the game mode objective through Sens’ Light Screen without seeing them.

FIXED – Sens’ Light Screen is invisible to players reconnecting to the game if it was deployed before the reconnection.

FIXED – AI in PVE Lonewolf Ignores Sens’ Light Screen.

FIXED – Defenders see the R.O.U. Projectors as friendly gadgets when using the Smart Ping on the Light Screen.

FIXED – VFX for camera switch will show when another player switches to a camera you are on.

Level design

FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on Emerald Plains map.

FIXED – Various collision issues on Emerald Plains map.

FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on Close Quarter map.

FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on Shooting Range game mode.

FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on various maps.

Operators

FIXED – Caveira’s Luison damage in-game is 55 instead of 65.

FIXED – Glaz’s sight and the bullet origin are offset if the Holo A sight is equipped.

FIXED – The feedback marker for Thunderbird’s Kona station isn’t visible from a certain distance.

FIXED – Red Dot B is not aligned when aiming down sight with the SPAS-15.

FIXED – Incorrect animation for Osa’s Talon-8 Shield when picking up from a window.

FIXED – The explosion reverb of Kapkan’s EDD is always the same despite the size of the room.

FIXED – Nomad’s Airjab Launcher laser is not disabled when Nomad is affected by EMP.

FIXED – IQ’s EFD displays the electrical waves on hacked defenders’ cameras while in Signal Lost state.

FIXED – Iana’s warning message is displayed while the gadget is recharging or affected by EMP.

FIXED – Valkyrie’s camera in “losing signal state” is not displayed if the operator is in affected by EMP.

FIXED – Blitz’s warning message is displayed while the shield is in cooldown and when in disabled state.

FIXED – Sens POF-9 ADS time is faster than other Assault Rifle.

FIXED – Sens’ last two projectors of the R.O.U. Projector System are not in synchronized with the rest when despawning.

FIXED – Various VFX issues with the R.O.U. Projector System.

FIXED – Various Azami Kiba Barrier issues.

FIXED – Various weapon VFX issues.

FIXED – Various operator VFX issues.

User Experience