Rainbow Six Operation Vector Glare delayed due to “player experience issue”

Rainbow Six’s Operation Vector Glare has been delayed by Ubisoft days before its imminent release. The Year 7 Season 2 update was plagued by a “player experience issue” the developers wanted to fix before pushing the changes live.

Rainbow Six Operation Vector Glare is set to bring new Operator Sens, the Close Quarter deathmatch map, and the much-anticipated Shooting Range.

However, just days before its June 7 release, Ubisoft has pulled the plug on the update, delaying its release.

Operation Vector Guard failed its “testing pass,” according to the developers, and will be postponed until they fix a major issue identified.

“We’ve identified a player experience issue and have decided to postpone the release of Vector Glare in order to address it,” they said on June 3 on Twitter. “We’ll share details on the new date as soon as we can.”

Advertisement

Ubisoft has not disclosed the exact reason for the delay.

After completing a testing pass, we’ve identified a player experience issue and have decided to postpone the release of Vector Glare in order to address it. We'll share details on the new date as soon as we can. pic.twitter.com/hdGI01z8Zg — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) June 3, 2022

Operation Vector Glare was on Rainbow Six’s TTS for a shorter period of time compared to previous updates. After its May 24 release on the test server, Ubisoft promised a two-week turnaround to live servers instead of three. However, it was not meant to be.

The developers might also be overly cautious about shipping the update perfectly given new Operator Sens will be thrown right into the competitive pool with ‘quarantine’ for new releases now removed come Year 7 Season 2.

We will update you with Rainbow Six Operation Vector Glare’s new release date once Ubisoft makes it public.