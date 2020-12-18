Rainbow Six Legacy Arcade event details: operators, dates, more

What’s old is new again — Year 1 Siege is back with the Rainbow Six Legacy Arcade game mode. The original 20 Operators, with their original attachments are here for a limited-time only. Here’s how you can get in on the action.
Ever wanted to go back to the good old days? When Bandit and Jager had ACOGs — and basically everyone for a matter of fact? Annoyed Ash got nerfed to hell? Well, you can relive it all with the Legacy Arcade game mode in Rainbow Six.
The game has been rewound to 2016 for just a few short weeks, and players can jump in on the Legacy action in a special queue. Here’s what you need to know.
Legacy operators. Legacy loadouts. Legacy gameplay. That’s the motto of the Rainbow Six Legacy Arcade mode. You won’t be able to use any of the new releases here — only Year 1 operators are allowed into the party. You can find that list below:
Ash
Bandit
Blitz
Castle
Doc
Fuze
Glaz
IQ
Jager
Kapkan
Montagne
Mute
Pulse
Rook
Sledge
Smoke
Tachanka
Thatcher
Thermite
Twitch
The Legacy Arcade also has three maps in rotation: Plane, House, and Hereford Base. These will be some throwback classics for players, especially since House just got its rework in Year 5.
The game mode works like any regular game of Siege from there though. Three minute rounds with 5v5 defusal — you’ll still need all your wits around you as there’s no real cheesy gimmicks. Well, that’s if you don’t consider Bandit or Jager’s ACOG a gimmick.
The Legacy mode is a throwback to days gone by in Rainbow Six.
When does the Legacy Arcade mode finish?
The Rainbow Six Legacy Arcade mode will be leaving the live servers on January 5, 2021. That means you’ll only have just over two weeks with the mode before it disappears.
Playing Legacy Arcade will also help you progress your Six Invitational 2021 battle pass, so if you are grinding that out, why not have a bit of extra fun along the way?
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s latest patch on December 17 has finally added a long-requested “donate” feature, drawing inspiration from Valorant. A number of changes to new maps Apollo and Elysion were shipped as well.
Operation Broken Fang has given CS:GO players some long-awaited attention and new content from Valve. The new operation has breathed some life into the FPS title, with a host of new maps, skins, and content for players to grind for.
However, that’s not all. Valve are actually putting some nice quality of life changes into CS:GO to make the experience better.
First it was stat trackers in the new Broken Fang update. Now, Valve is adding a new Donate feature, similar to Valorant’s request feature, CS:GO players can now use.
Release Notes for today are up. We've updated Broken Fang Agents, fixed bugs associated with incorrect star progression, and added a donation key (CTRL) when purchasing a weapon to donate to teammates without dropping your primary weapon. This and more: https://t.co/DVfCkfQwRb
The Donate feature in CS:GO allows players to buy weapons for their allies without having to do a juggling act. All players need to do is hold down the “buy menu donation key,” default bound to Control, and buy a gun.
Apollo is a bit less CT sided now, with less cover across popular angles and the spawn to “make it easier to clear.” Elysion has had a number of pixelwalks patched out too that let players get to places they weren’t meant to.
Anubis and Guard were also changed, but they were simpler updates. Valve even gave a shoutout to YouTuber 3kliksphilip, who is bound to find “some other minor things” on Anubis.
Apollo received a bunch of changes in the December 17 patch.
You can find the full CS:GO December 17 update patch notes here.
CS:GO December 17 patch notes
Operation Broken Fang
Adjusted first person arm models for Operation Broken Fang agents.
Adjusted end of match animations for Operation Broken Fang master agents.
Fixed a bug that could allow extra stars to be earned from missions. Going forward players will be correctly limited to receiving the total number of stars available from all unlocked cards.
Kick player vote is now disabled in Broken Fang Premier pick/ban arenas.
Fixed kill distance in missions UI to be correctly rounded for display.
Miscellaneous
Added 2021 Service Medal to be awarded for outstanding service and achievement starting from January 1, 2021 GMT.
Donate weapons to teammates in need! Hold the buy menu donation key (CTRL by default) when purchasing a weapon to donate to teammates without dropping your primary weapon. You can change the “Buy Menu Donation Key” in settings.
Game settings now have a search box to quickly find and jump to any setting or key binding.
Zeus restrictions in Casual, Wingman, and Competitive modes are now the same as all other weapons.
Adjusted Retakes clip areas in Inferno, Mirage, Nuke, Train, and Vertigo
Maps
Guard
Repacked radar
Elysion
Fixed a pixelwalk outside on the glass.
Fixed a pixelwalk on the Elysion sign on A site
Fixed a pixelwalk on the umbrellas outside.
Fixed the pixelwalks on the doorframes
Players were able to jump on top of the A sign on A site
Player were able to jump on top of the small palm plant
Players were able to 2 man boost outside and see into the site from an unfair position
Players were able to run boost on the windows railing on A site
The ladder outside has been removed
Reduced the foilage outside, players were able to hide
Waterfalls have been deleted from the white walls. Caused the smoke to become see through.
Apollo
Reduced props that draw for people on very low and low settings to hopefully help FPS levels across the map. (Thanks Shavitish)
Reduced CT spawn Cover to make it easier to clear
Improved model shuttle collsions to make walking over nicer
Reduced non-designed headpeaks across map (Thanks CF-166)
Fixed car fade in CT spawn (Thanks Sylikoira)
Fixed a few boost exploits
Updated to radar to a more simple single layer one
Reduced foliage over key angle (Near moonroom/CT spawn)
Fixed a number of grammar and spelling mistakes (Thanks Dogman15 + Marisakiri)
Anubis
Widened A main entrance
Simplified A connector area
Got rid of the deep corner below the windows on A
Got rid of the wall near the pillar at Waterfalls A site and reduced some corners to hide in as a CT
Some other minor things 3kliksphillip will probably find out