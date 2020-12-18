Rainbow Six Legacy Arcade event details: operators, dates, more

What’s old is new again ⁠— Year 1 Siege is back with the Rainbow Six Legacy Arcade game mode. The original 20 Operators, with their original attachments are here for a limited-time only. Here’s how you can get in on the action.

Ever wanted to go back to the good old days? When Bandit and Jager had ACOGs ⁠— and basically everyone for a matter of fact? Annoyed Ash got nerfed to hell? Well, you can relive it all with the Legacy Arcade game mode in Rainbow Six.

The game has been rewound to 2016 for just a few short weeks, and players can jump in on the Legacy action in a special queue. Here’s what you need to know.

Celebrate the five year anniversary of Rainbow Six Siege by going back to where it all began. Play the Legacy Arcade now through January 5, 2021! pic.twitter.com/lOJM8JuQLK — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) December 17, 2020

Rainbow Six Legacy Arcade details

Legacy operators. Legacy loadouts. Legacy gameplay. That’s the motto of the Rainbow Six Legacy Arcade mode. You won’t be able to use any of the new releases here ⁠— only Year 1 operators are allowed into the party. You can find that list below:

Ash

Bandit

Blitz

Castle

Doc

Fuze

Glaz

IQ

Jager

Kapkan

Montagne

Mute

Pulse

Rook

Sledge

Smoke

Tachanka

Thatcher

Thermite

Twitch

The Legacy Arcade also has three maps in rotation: Plane, House, and Hereford Base. These will be some throwback classics for players, especially since House just got its rework in Year 5.

The game mode works like any regular game of Siege from there though. Three minute rounds with 5v5 defusal ⁠— you’ll still need all your wits around you as there’s no real cheesy gimmicks. Well, that’s if you don’t consider Bandit or Jager’s ACOG a gimmick.

When does the Legacy Arcade mode finish?

The Rainbow Six Legacy Arcade mode will be leaving the live servers on January 5, 2021. That means you’ll only have just over two weeks with the mode before it disappears.

Playing Legacy Arcade will also help you progress your Six Invitational 2021 battle pass, so if you are grinding that out, why not have a bit of extra fun along the way?