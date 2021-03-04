Cameram4n returns to FaZe Clan ahead of Six Invitational 2021 - Dexerto

Brazilian Rainbow Six star Gabriel ‘cameram4n’ Hespanhol is returning to FaZe Clan after a stint on MIBR, bringing along three of his teammates to rejoin Leonardo ‘Astro’ Luis ahead of the Six Invitational 2021.

The organization announced the move on March 4, swapping out all but one player ahead of the biggest event of the year, the Six Invitational.

Cameram4n, who was on MIBR throughout 2020, will be joined by teammates Jaime ‘Cyb3r’ Ramos, Jose ‘Bullet1’ Victor, and Lucas ‘soulz1’ Schinke on the move.

They will be replacing Joao Gabriel ‘yoona’ Nerici, Ronaldo ‘ion’ Osawa, Vinicius ‘live’ dos Santos, and Eduardo ‘KDS’ Santos.

MIBR took home the Brasileirao 2020 with cameram4n, and placed fourth in the most recent Brazilian Six Major in November.

The Six Invitational 2021 will be FaZe Clan’s fourth as an organization. Their best placing is 5-8th back in 2018.

Um novo começo… 🇧🇷 Introducing FaZe Clan Rainbow Six 2021#FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/t4XzSI2Lgd — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) March 4, 2021

Their new roster will line-up in May to compete in the 20-team World Championship.

The new FaZe Clan Rainbow Six roster is: