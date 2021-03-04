 Cameram4n returns to FaZe Clan ahead of Six Invitational 2021 - Dexerto
Rainbow Six

Cameram4n returns to FaZe Clan ahead of Six Invitational 2021

Published: 4/Mar/2021 18:05

by Andrew Amos
FaZe Clan cameram4n
Kyle Miller for Ubisoft

faze clan

Brazilian Rainbow Six star Gabriel ‘cameram4n’ Hespanhol is returning to FaZe Clan after a stint on MIBR, bringing along three of his teammates to rejoin Leonardo ‘Astro’ Luis ahead of the Six Invitational 2021.

Cameram4n is rejoining long-time teammate Astro on FaZe Clan, and bringing some new friends with him.

The organization announced the move on March 4, swapping out all but one player ahead of the biggest event of the year, the Six Invitational.

Cameram4n, who was on MIBR throughout 2020, will be joined by teammates Jaime ‘Cyb3r’ Ramos, Jose ‘Bullet1’ Victor, and Lucas ‘soulz1’ Schinke on the move.

They will be replacing Joao Gabriel ‘yoona’ Nerici, Ronaldo ‘ion’ Osawa, Vinicius ‘live’ dos Santos, and Eduardo ‘KDS’ Santos.

Cameram4n playing at the Six Invitational for FaZe Clan
Peter Chau for Ubisoft
Cameram4n left FaZe Clan after Six Invitational 2020, but is returning in time for the 2021 rendition.

MIBR took home the Brasileirao 2020 with cameram4n, and placed fourth in the most recent Brazilian Six Major in November.

The Six Invitational 2021 will be FaZe Clan’s fourth as an organization. Their best placing is 5-8th back in 2018.

Their new roster will line-up in May to compete in the 20-team World Championship.

The new FaZe Clan Rainbow Six roster is:

Player Previous Team
Leonardo ‘Astro’ Luis FaZe Clan
Gabriel ‘cameram4n’ Hespanhol MIBR
Jaime ‘Cyb3r’ Ramos MIBR
Jose ‘Bullet1’ Victor MIBR
Lucas ‘soulz1’ Schinke MIBR

