PUBG devs working on “extraction” shooter to rival Warzone 2’s DMZ

PUBG developers have begun working on a new extraction game to compete against Escape From Tarkov and Warzone 2’s DMZ.

In 2017, Player’s Unknown Battlegrounds became one of the first iterations of the battle-royale game mode that gamers see so much of now.

PUBG took over as a dominant new mode with many companies following the same path and now they are looking to hop on the next big trend.

The developers are now setting their sights on extraction-style gameplay, as seen in Escape From Tarkov and Warzone 2’s DMZ, confirming in an earnings call that one is now in development.

PUBG devs working on new extraction-mode title

From an earnings report of the publisher Krafton, the studio is now working on a new title with the placeholder name of ‘Project Blackbudget.’

PUBG devs move into the extraction shooter market for next title

On page 9 of the report, the project is shown with the PUBG Studios logo under it as they are the ones in charge of its development. No concept art is shown but there is a brief description of what’s expected.

They describe it as: “an ever-changing PvPvE open-world and satisfying gunplay that deliver unpredictable and exciting experiences.”

The next point indicates that they wish to release the new title on PC, consoles, and mobile to expand their audience as much as possible.

No more information was given in the report but with the popularity of extraction-based modes rising, it is not a surprise to see battle-royale games adapt to the new experience.

PUBG still attracts over 320,000 playing on Steam at the time of writing, so it seems safe to say that many will venture to the new title to see what the new experience will bring them.