How to get free PUBG Mobile character vouchers - Dexerto

If you’re looking to unlock some PUBG Mobile characters, then you’ll need to store up some character vouchers! Luckily, we’ve got everything you need to know in this extensive guide.

As the PUBG Mobile universe continues to expand, players everywhere are looking to jump into the battlegrounds and score that winner, winner, chicken dinner.

The next installment in the franchise, PUBG New State, is set to release sometime in 2021. Set in a neo-dystopian future, fans will battle it out for dominance in 2051. With Tron-style cosmetics and a whole new world to explore, it’s set to be a good one.

Until then, though, you’ll probably be looking to expand your PUBG Mobile roster to include the likes of Victory, Sara, Carlo, and Andy. To do so, you’ll need character vouchers, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

How to get Victor in PUBG Mobile

Thankfully, not every special character requires you to splash the cash. Resident SMG expert Victor comes free with the game, but you’ll need to follow a couple of steps to add him to your team.

To get Victor in PUBG Mobile you need to:

Tap on the ‘Workshop’ option. Select Victor’s character. Tap “get for free” Success! Victor has now been added to your character inventory.

How much do special characters cost?

Victor, though, is the only one of the four characters that you can get for free.

The others require you to either splash out on some Unknown Cash (UC), or collect character vouchers. Considering the latter option is free, this is probably your best bet.

If you want to start unlocking characters, here’s how much you’ll need to pay:

Andy – 1,200 UC or 1,200 Character Vouchers

– 1,200 UC or 1,200 Character Vouchers Carlo – 1,200 UC or 1,200 Character Vouchers

– 1,200 UC or 1,200 Character Vouchers Sara – 600 UC or 600 Character Vouchers

You can also purchase your character using a blend of UC and character vouchers. So, if you wanted to buy Sara but only had 400 Tokens, you can make up the total cost by spending 200 UC.

How to get free character vouchers in PUBG Mobile

Snagging a whole host of free character vouchers isn’t exactly a difficult task, but there’s a bit of grinding involved if you want to rake in as many as you can:

Complete Events – Events will drop special crates that quite often contain character vouchers.

– Events will drop special crates that quite often contain character vouchers. Be active! – Try and log into the game at least once a day, as then you won’t miss out on any new Event crates!

So that’s everything you need to know to start collecting character vouchers! If you’re looking for some more tips and tricks, check out our dedicated PUBG Mobile page!