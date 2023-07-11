Game of Thrones 4K collection is a must-buy Prime Day movie deal

Just when you thought your watch had ended, Game of Thrones has returned: with this amazing Prime Day movie deal, you can secure the 4K collection for less than half of its original price.

If you thought Prime Day movie deals only included films, think again: you can get your hands on boxsets of The Office, 1923, The Last of Us, and much more.

However, if you’re looking to make a substantial addition to your basket without setting “Dracarys” to your wallet, we’ve got just the set: the complete Game of Thrones collection on 4K Ultra HD, currently 61% off to mark Prime Day.

Game of Thrones 4K set should complete your collection

We know this might be a sensitive topic. After all, Game of Thrones went being recognized as the biggest TV force on the planet, infiltrating the pop-cultural lexicon with the jargon and language of Westeros, to its footprint almost disappearing altogether.

That final season will always be up for debate. But thanks to House of the Dragon, the world may be ready to revisit GoT again, and let’s not forget its best moments, whether it’s the Night King raising the dead in ‘Hardhome’, Jon Snow facing down a stampede in ‘Battle of the Bastards’, or Cersei’s revenge in ‘The Winds of Winter’.

Amazon

What’s important to understand is this is the best possible way to experience Game of Thrones. The audio and visual quality is second to none, and that’s before we get to the 15 hours of special features.

