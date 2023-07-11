Middle Earth 4K collection is a precious Prime Day movie deal

Treat yourself to a movie deal this Prime Day and revisit the worlds of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies with this superb Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collection on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray.

Who said physical media is dead? Streaming has its place, but Amazon is offering up some irresistible Prime Day movie deals that you won’t regret. For the 4K collectors, there’s an incredible selection, including the whole Harry Potter collection, as well as Indiana Jones and Fast & Furious boxsets.

However, there’s one set to rule them all: the Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collection, bringing together the sagas of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit in one definitive collector’s edition – and it’s 60% off.

Middle Earth 6-Film set is the Ultimate Collection

For nearly half the price, you can take home all three movies in the Lord of the Rings trilogy (The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King) and The Hobbit (An Unexpected Journey, The Desolation of Smaug, and The Battle of Five Armies).

Amazon

The boxset includes:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Theatrical and extended versions of all six movies in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray, remastered especially for the collection

All six movies presented in collectible foil sleeves

Exclusive special features, including interviews hosted by Stephen Colbert and the Festival De Cannes Presentation Reel

A 64-page booklet of costume sketches, photography, and production notes from the Hobbits of the Shire all the way to the King of Gondor

7 travel poster art cards; one for each movie, and an exclusive Rivendell card

If you’re unsure of the specific differences between the runtimes of the theatrical and extended editions, you can check out our breakdown of the longest movies ever made here.

You can check out our other Prime Day deals below:

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.