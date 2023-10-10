Get 44% off this Razer Blade 14 Prime Day gaming laptop deal with an RTX 3080 Ti

Looking for a new gaming laptop? This Razer Blade 14 offer might be one of the best that we’ve seen for Prime Day so far.

When it comes to who rules the roost with gaming laptops, it’s difficult to refute the build quality and sleek design of the Razer Blade 14. While the laptops themselves carry a pretty hefty MSRP, you are always able to find them heavily discounted on shopping days. This Razer Blade 14 Prime Day deal is no different.

Article continues after ad

Sporting an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti in addition to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, this gaming laptop is equipped for almost anything you could throw at it. With its QHD, 165Hz display, you could take a head of performance on the go with you. At 44% off, you can save almost $1500 on this deal, which we think is the best Prime Day gaming laptop deal you can currently get.

Article continues after ad

The Razer Blade 14 Prime Day gaming laptop deal is unmissable

Razer

We’ve had our hands on the Razer Blade 14, and in our review, we found that it was one of the best gaming laptops that you can buy. Why? It offers both power and portability, in a shell that other gaming laptops simply cannot match up to.

Article continues after ad

While there is a newer Blade 14 on the market, this configuration is still incredibly powerful, and you should still be able to run cutting-edge titles like Cyberpunk: Phantom Liberty, or esports titles like Counter-Strike 2.

There’s also plenty of connectivity here, so you won’t have to carry around any irritating or easy-to-lose dongles while you are out and about. If you are getting one of these laptops for 3D modeling work, you’ll also find that the 3080 Ti chip inside will manage those kinds of tasks and workloads, too.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Blade 14 is just that good, and with the price being discounted as it is currently, the 44% discount is a great saving, and you’re unlikely to find a deeper discount on Black Friday.

Be sure to check out our other Prime Day deals right here.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.