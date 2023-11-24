Razer Blade 15 Black Friday deal slashes price by 45% in unmissable saving

Looking to equip yourself with a desktop-class gaming laptop? The Razer Blade 15 has had its price slashed by 45%, a stunning deal, right in time for Black Friday.

Getting a good deal on a hard-wearing gaming laptop that doesn’t look like a spaceship might be tough, but Razer has your back this Black Friday. The older Blade 15 has had its price slashed by 45%, meaning you can save over $1000 on an RTX-equipped gaming laptop, that doesn’t look like it’s made out of cheap plastic.

This deal is clearly intended to clear out stock of the older model, but don’t be fooled, this is still a very powerful gaming laptop that also offers a gorgeous OLED, 240Hz screen. Given the savings on offer, you can snag an absolute bargain.

The Blade 15 is a killer desktop replacement

The Razer Blade 15 is equipped with an RTX 3070 Ti, in addition to a 14-core Intel i9 processor, meaning that you will be able to play all of the latest AAA games, like Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3. You can even use it for complex video workloads, thanks to its 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

The CNC’d Aluminum body feels excellent, and it’s so refreshing to get a professional-looking gaming laptop in a sea of competitors that look like they belong in the Foundation TV series or similar.

If you are looking to use this as a desktop replacement device, then you can also enjoy full ThunderBolt 4 support, for any docks that you might want to plug into the system, to boot. The Blade 15 might be an older system, but that doesn’t make it any less potent.

We reviewed the system last year, and we stated the following: “The performance, the screen, and the overall package are so damn good, we can’t help but recommend it.” Our only big problem was the price, but now sitting at 45% off, you can get a massive discount on this killer gaming laptop.

