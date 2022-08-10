YouTuber Leonhart shows off “top-tier” Pokemon-themed PC

YouTube star Leonhart went viral after showing off his custom-made Pokemon-themed gaming PC that impressed trainers everywhere.

Leonhart is one of the most popular Pokemon YouTubers on the entire platform.

With over 1.7 million subscribers, Leon uploads videos on a near daily basis to everything from Pokemon cards, collectibles, and everything in-between for the Nintendo franchise.

Now, he’s gone viral once again, this time for showing off his incredible gaming rig that’s decked out in Pokemon toys and gadgets.

Leonhart goes viral for awesome Pokemon-themed PC

The YouTuber uploaded a video on August 9 showing off his colorful new computer.

Inside the PC’s case is a liquid cooling fan that has a glowing display showing off a retro Pokemon trainer. Then, atop the GeForce RTX graphics card is a Nendoroid figure of Pokemon trainer Red.

Below that, the original three started lining the bottom of the computer. Charmander can be seen hanging around two lava pools, Bulbasaur in a grass patch, and Squirtle off to the side by a small pond.

The rig went instantly viral, notching over 19k likes and nearly two-thousand retweets in just under a day since it was posted.

One user in the replies praised the machine and said, “That is top tier. I now want something like that except Naruto-themed.”

It turns out that the PC comes from fellow YouTuber Austin Evans, who built the computer back in February 2021 and even made an entire video about it.

Evans’ video shows how much blood, sweat, and tears went into making the PC.

Leonhart shared a thank you to Austin for making the PC specifically for him, as Leon can now stream from the computer while also displaying his love of Pokemon.