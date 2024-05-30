Pokemon collector unveils “impressive” collection – with almost every Pokemon game

If you’re a Pokemon fan, chances are that you’re a collector of some kind. It goes hand in hand with the hobby – some people collect action figures, some have binders full of rare cards, and others enjoy collecting plushes of their favorite ‘mons.

A slightly more niche type of collector that can be found in the Pokemon community is the game collector. Physical copies of Pokemon games can be picked up for wildly varied prices, depending on the game and platform – but they’ve all steadily crept up in value in recent years.

However, one Pokemon collector has put others to shame with their Pokemon game collection, proudly sharing a snap of every copy in their collection. They posted it with the caption “I believe I finally own all Pokemon games” and other fans were astounded at their dedication.

Article continues after ad

Alongside the recent games like Scarlet & Violet and the Diamond & Pearl remakes, more niche titles can be seen in the image like the PokePark series, the Pokemon Ranger games, and the original GameBoy titles. It’s an impressive haul – and it features almost every dual release from every generation.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon collectors in the community were impressed, with one person joking, “OP walked away with the wrong understanding of “catch ‘em all”. Pokemon Marketing department is happy though!” Others chimed in with praise, dubbing the collection “impressive”.

Some collectors were quick to point out gaps in OP’s collection, though. One pointed out, “I don’t see any of the Pokemon Mini Games. Impressive collection though!” Another jokingly asked, “You forgot the Pokemon board game, how can you live with yourself?”

Article continues after ad

Alongside this, some collectors asked why OP hadn’t included any Pokemon cards in their collection. Collecting every Pokemon card on top of every Pokemon video game would be an almost impossible task, though – there are over 16,000 cards in existence.

Finding a copy of every Pokemon video game is no easy feat, either. The collection shown above will have taken a lot of time, effort, and money to pull together, especially with the rarer titles from older consoles.