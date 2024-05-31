Pokemon Go trainers roast YouTubers for “clickbait” videos

The Pokemon Go community is putting a handful of YouTubers on blast for what they’re calling some of the “cringiest” videos and thumbnails they’ve seen.

With the game’s first Fusion Pokemon, Necrozma, set for a global release in July with Pokemon GO Fest, some players can currently capture the anticipated monster through raids during the Sendai GO Fest.

This has led to some interesting videos being posted on YouTube from well-known content creators that has the Pokemon Go community rolling their eyes.

On the game’s subreddit, the videos are being discussed after a player posted a screenshot of three separate video thumbnails and titles. Each of the videos’ titles implies catching the “world’s first Fused Pokemon,” though with different wording.

This prompted the poster to ask: “So who really is the first?”

In response, the Pokemon Go community didn’t hold back in their criticisms of the videos, and what they signify for the YouTube content around the game as a whole.

One user detailed how one of the creators makes them “wanna put pencils in my ears and glue my eyes shut.” They even go so far as to say this person has no knowledge of the Pokemon franchise at all.

Another Pokemon Go fan laments the state of YouTube content around the game as a whole, and said: “Pogo YouTube thumbnails are some of the cringiest in the gaming community.”

For context: Fusion is an upcoming mechanic that will allow players to fuse separate Pokemon together to create a stronger one. Necrozma is set to be the first Pokemon to be fused, with Solgaleo and Lunala as the two options for who to fuse it with.

With this new mechanic still a month or so away from its global release, it’s clear that content creators at Sendai are taking advantage of its exclusivity for their videos. And to their credit, many fans don’t blame for that.

Regardless of the state of how Pokemon Go content is produced on YouTube and elsewhere, based on the views of the videos they’re talking about, it does seem to work.