Raticate has never looked better in iconic Pokemon stained glass

Raticate is an arguably underappreciated ‘mon. One Pokemon fan took to social media lately to share a gorgeous piece of stained glass featuring the rat, gifted to them by their mother.

What’s your favorite Pokemon? Some of the critters in the Pokedex are quite underrated – and arguably, Raticate belongs to that group. The mousey ‘mon caused quite a stir in r/pokemon recently when a Pokemon fan posted a heartwarming story involving Raticate and stained glass.

The Pokemon fan shared a picture of an incredible stained glass piece featuring Raticate in this Reddit post, informing viewers that their mother had started taking glass art classes.

Article continues after ad

They elaborated that they’d asked for the Raticate piece jokingly, but then explained that their mother ended up actually making it for them.

OP finished up their comment with a lovely touch, saying that, “Couldn’t have asked anything else honestly I’m so proud!” As they should be – it’s a unique and beautiful piece, and other Pokemon fans in the Subreddit clearly agreed.

Article continues after ad

One supportive viewer commented on the Reddit post saying, “kudos to your mom for trusting in herself and giving you a fantastic, personal gift >

Article continues after ad

Some dedicated fans in the replies even thought they knew which anime episode had been used as a reference, asking if it was from the S.S. Anne episode.

It’s always wonderful to see the Pokemon community’s take on their favorite ‘mons and areas of the franchise. There are some seriously talented people in the Pokemon world, offering up everything from custom confectionary to immense Regional fan art.