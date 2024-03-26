Ultra PRO Pokemon TCG accessories prices smashed on Amazon

If you’re a Pokemon TCG collector, it’s important to have the right accessories to keep your cards in good condition. Thankfully, some amazing Ultra PRO items are on sale on Amazon right now.

Whether you collect Pokemon cards to play with in tournaments or simply for their aesthetic value, card protection is important. Having good quality card sleeves keeps them safe in binders or during play, and proper portfolios are great for storage and transportation.

Ultra PRO is a popular TCG brand that offers officially licensed Pokemon accessories – and there are some handy deals on their products on Amazon right now. We’ve picked out the best ones here.

Pokemon X & Y Starter 3-ring binder

To start, this 3-ring binder is a must-have if you’re a fan of the Starters from Pokemon X & Y. It’s a cheery and vibrant design with Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie on the front. This particular binder is a 3-ring binder and it’s been discounted by 37% overall.

Ultra PRO Ultra PRO X&Y binder.

It’s important to note that this binder does not come with binder pages. You’ll need to purchase those separately if you decide to pick up this particular product.

Pokemon Full-View Silhouettes Album

If you’re a fan of classic album-styled binders, this one’s for you. It has a subtle design that features a variety of popular ‘mons in silhouette form on the front, along with the Energy symbols which can also be seen down the spine.

Album binders are fastened with an elastic strap, so they’re very secure. This item has been discounted by 20% on Amazon, making it an affordable pick.

Ultra PRO Ultra PRO silhouette binder.

In terms of storage capability, this binder can fit up to 360 cards. Interestingly, it’s specified in the product description that these cards can also be sleeved, which means you can protect your collection even more. Sleeving cards to put in binders isn’t a requirement, but it’s a good habit to get into.

Charizard 3-Ring Binder

As a Pokemon fan, you will have likely seen Charizard on all sorts of merch – ranging from plushes to card collections. It’s an iconic Pocket Monster and this binder is the perfect pick for any fans of the original generation of Pokemon.

It’s a 3-ring binder, much like the X & Y one we mentioned earlier, and it’s been discounted by 28% so it’s worth taking a look at. It’s sturdy and durable, yet surprisingly lightweight.

Ultra PRO Ultra PRO Charizard binder.

As with the X & Y 3-ring binder, this item does not come with binder pages included. Make sure to add some to your basket when shopping so you can get started organizing your collection as soon as it arrives.

Snorlax & Munchlax Playmat

Changing themes slightly, having a great playmat is important if you’re a competitive player. They can help to keep cards safe, make it easier to pick up and place cards, and add a premium feel to the playing experience, too.

This playmat features fan-favorite ‘mons, Snorlax and Munchlax. It’s been discounted by 15%, making it one of the more affordable playmats on the Ultra PRO store.

Ultra PRO Ultra PRO Snorlax & Munchlax playmat.

The reviews on this product listing are overwhelmingly positive, with one reviewer noting that it’s a great mat for playing Pokemon and a solid keyboard/mouse pad, too.

Charizard Scorching Summit Deck Protectors

Finally, deck protectors are essential for keeping your cards in solid condition. This particular design features Charizard again and it’s from a wider design that features Torkoal, Salazzle, and Alolan Marowak as well.

When you buy from this listing, you get 65 deck protector sleeves overall. The product has been discounted by 11%, which makes it a budget-friendly pick.

Ultra PRO Ultra PRO Charizard sleeves.

Ultra PRO is particularly known for its card sleeves. They’re made from high-quality materials and have been designed with anti-peeling in mind.

Alongside card sleeves, playmats, and binders, make sure to look into deck boxes as well if you’re a competitive player. They’re super handy for keeping your cards in good condition when traveling to tournaments, and they can be solid storage options as well.

