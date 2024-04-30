Pokemon TCG needs to bring back this stunning card type

There are heaps of Pokemon card types in the TCG world. For a change of pace, Pokemon should bring back this incredible card type for collectors.

Trying to list every type of Pokemon card in existence would take you a long, long time. There have been heaps of new mechanics, features, and rare card types introduced since the creation of the Pokemon TCG – ranging from BREAK cards to Tera Pokemon cards.

One of the most interesting card types by far – at least from a collector’s perspective – is the LEGEND card type. If The Pokemon Company wants to keep collectors interested with the expansion sets after Twilight Masquerade, they should bring back this card style.

LEGEND cards have a similar look to BREAK cards in terms of their structure, as they have a horizontal layout and striking art style. Two LEGEND cards are joined together to make one larger card, usually featuring a duo of Legendary ‘mons in the artwork.

The Pokemon Company Examples of the LEGEND card type, featuring Lugia, Palkia, and Dialga.

The LEGEND cards are often quite punchy, with the Lugia example having the mighty 200 damage Attack Elemental Blast. They’ve not been in the Standard Rotation for a good while now, but they’re still highly sought after by collectors – with the top cards alone racking up decent prices on TCGPlayer.

If TPC wants to keep collectors engaged and hunting down chase cards, they need to bring back LEGEND cards or at least introduce a new card type with an alternative layout. Cards with unique layouts are gorgeous and finding one in a Booster Pack is a magical experience.

New LEGEND cards would give collectors and competitive players something different to add to their collection. Recent sets like Temporal Forces and Mask of Change have been a lot of fun to rip into, but lots of the cards have a similar style and structure. Something new is needed to shake up the scene.

This sentiment is echoed by a fair few fans online, too. One collector unveiled their completed LEGEND set online recently, sharing the beautiful collection with other fans. The reaction was overwhelmingly positive – with one excited viewer exclaiming “God this looks so freakin cool!”

It’s clear that there’s a genuine love for cards that offer something unique in the Pokemon TCG community. Whether it’s more jumbo cards, LEGEND cards, or something else entirely, 2024 expansion sets need to introduce special card types to keep fans engaged and happy.

