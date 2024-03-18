Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade already discounted on Best Buy

Looking forward to the next installments of the Pokemon TCG? The Twilight Masquerade set has already made its way onto Best Buy for pre-orders and it’s been discounted, too.

2024 is set to be an immense year for Pokemon TCG fans. Paldean Fates has been a smash hit, Temporal Forces is just around the corner, and the announcements just keep on coming.

The recently revealed Twilight Masquerade set looks amazing and it’s already made its way onto the Best Buy website for pre-orders. If you’re excited about this set, you’ll be happy to know that you can grab it for less as the pre-order for the Booster Display Box has been discounted heavily.

Please note – all of the products and links in this article are for pre-orders. Twilight Masquerade will be dropping on May 24th this year.

Pre-order a Twilight Masquerade Booster Display for less

It’s important to note that the only Twilight Masquerade product with a discount on Best Buy right now is the Booster Display Box. Every other item that’s up for pre-order is there for the regular price and will likely stay the same until the release date has passed.

If you’ve not ordered a Booster Display Box before, they’re great fun to rip as a collector. They come with 36 booster packs, meaning that you’ve got a decent chance to pull some really exciting cards and see the expansion set in all its glory.

The Pokemon Company

It is worth getting your pre-orders in if you’re keen on how Twilight Masquerade looks, though. Ogerpon is a hugely popular ‘mon and the set looks as if it might sell out pretty quickly.

As mentioned, the Booster Display Box is not the only item that’s on the Best Buy website right now. You can also find the following items:

There’s a decent variety on offer, with some affordable options and some more premium picks. If you’re looking to experience as much of the set as possible with one purchase, we’d recommend getting the ETB – an Elite Trainer Box comes with a decent variety of cards and other accessories to match the set theme.

Twilight Masquerade could be one of the biggest sets to come out in 2024. It holds a lot of competitive potential – especially with the reintroduction of ACE SPEC cards – and it seems that it could hold a lot of value for collectors, too.

