Pokemon TCG Pocket backwards packs explained: Do they have better cards?

Some packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket are presented backwards from the get-go, but does that mean they have better cards? Here’s what you should know.

While browsing booster packs laid out in Pokemon TCG Pocket’s carousel-like visual, sometimes you may notice a few oddities. For example, when turning certain packs around, some of them can be found having bent edges – a cue that was initially believed to have better cards.

Aside from that, it’s also possible to find packs that face backwards, even when you haven’t done anything to turn them around. This doesn’t always happen, but it can definitely catch anyone off guard, leading them to wonder if they’d contain rarer cards than their regular counterparts.

So, here’s everything you should know about backwards packs and whether or not they are worth pulling.

Why are some packs backwards?

The Pokemon Company / Dexerto Cards getting shuffled and facing backwards in the game.

As the name suggests, instead of showing the Pokemon on the cover, these packs are facing in a reversed direction. It’s unclear why some packs face backwards in the carousel.

However, it’s assumed that this is an additional detail which adds more flavor to the opening packs experience, as with the case with crumpled packs you might find sometimes.

While the cards are purely virtual, the game does an excellent job of providing various features that mimic the real TCG experience, like being able to rip the packs open and flip your cards around. That doesn’t include adding your preferred playmat and other features, making it likely this is one of the additions.

Do backwards packs have better cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

The short answer is no; they don’t. However, that doesn’t rule out the possibility of you getting rare cards. Some players in the community have reported that they managed to pull rare Ex cards, while others didn’t notice much difference or weren’t so lucky and didn’t get anything special.

At the end of the day, backwards packs have just the same odds as other packs that are laid out normally. Looking at the crumpled pack and Wonder Pick theories, it appears that the cards in the game have already been determined in the first place.

So, whichever you choose actually doesn’t matter. You can even skip the whole carousel and animation without having to choose a pack to get the cards.

That sums up all you need to know about backwards-facing cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket. While you’re here, take a look at how you can farm packs, all the secret missions, and how you can use the crafting feature to get more cards.