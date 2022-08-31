When is Pokemon Ultimate Journeys coming to Netflix? Expected release date

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys will be the third installment of the anime, and the episodes will be coming to Netflix in the near future.

Pokemon anime fans have been on a wild roller coaster with the past two seasons of the show. Releasing on Netflix, Pokemon Journeys got a bumpy start as it detoured away from the classic regional adventures with Ash Ketchum, creating a mixed reception among viewers.

Instead of the classic story progression, Ash teams up with Goh, a trainer determined to catch one of every type of Pokemon, and they go on random adventures across the eight existing regions from the series.

While many weren’t immediately pulled into the turbulent, and sometimes eccentric, direction of the Pokemon Journeys anime, it has offered some unique opportunities not previously seen in the past seasons focused on specific regions and games.

When will Pokemon Ultimate Journeys come to Netflix?

Since its launch, the anime has been released on Netflix in multi-episode batches. It isn’t known when the third season will be coming to Netflix. Though, there has been speculation it will be arriving sometime in the fall of 2022.

The Japanese version of the anime has been called Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, and is currently on episode 32.

How to watch Pokemon Ultimate Journeys

The Pokemon Company Ash and Pikachu ride on Leon’s Charizard

Those wanting to watch the new season of the anime will be able to find it on Netflix once it releases.

The previous seasons are currently available to watch at any time, which may be the perfect opportunity for fans to catch up or rewatch the previous seasons before the bigger plot points of the third season kick off.

What is the Pokemon Journeys World Coronation Series Tournament?

Currently, Ash is working his way up the ranks to challenge the best trainers and Champions in the world via the World Coronation Series Tournament.

In previous seasons, the quirky protagonist has been seen training rigorously, battling other powerful trainers, and slowly working his way up in a national ranking system. The majority of Pokemon Journeys’ third season will revolve around Ash’s battles with top-ranking challengers, including the Galar and world Champion Leon.

This article will continue to update as new information becomes available for Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, and hopefully, the exciting continuation of Ash’s story will release on Netflix in the coming months.