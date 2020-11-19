 What is the best Pokemon? Community crowns their winner - Dexerto
What is the best Pokemon? Community crowns their winner

Published: 19/Nov/2020 18:51 Updated: 19/Nov/2020 18:52

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

The question of who is the best Pokemon is a debate that will likely never end, so we decided to find out the answer once and for all (sort of).

Composing a question to find out, fairly, who the best Pokemon is, is a challenge in and of itself. If we gave every trainer one vote, out of all species, then Pikachu would likely perform way better than realistic given the character’s media popularity.

On the other hand, if we limited it to just a handful of ‘mons then one could easily be missed out. So, we needed to do something to combine the two.

First off, we asked our nearly 300,000 followers on the Dexerto Pokemon Twitter page which Pokemon they believed is the very best. Naturally this generated a lot of responses with lots of different species of Pokemon.

We had a rough idea as to what species would be the most popular but a couple surprised us. Gengar was one that appeared as much as any other when scrolling through. Equally, the lack of Pikachu and Eevee responses was also fascinating.

Best Pokemon poll

Now, since we had a lot of replies to work with, we took the four most-frequently quoted Pokemon and put them into a separate poll. Those Pokemon were Bulbasaur, Charizard, Gengar, and Riolu.

These options aren’t perfect and many will argue that the likes of Squirtle, Mewtwo, and Lugia should be included. Unfortunately we were limited to four and the ones included were dictated by the community’s responses.

The results of the poll, which had 2,439 votes, were as follows:

  • Charizard – 39.8%
  • Gengar – 24.5%
  • Riolu – 21%
  • Bulbasaur – 14.8%

Yes that means, to the dismay of many, Charizard is the best Pokemon — at least according to our poll. The Pokemon Company have often been mocked for their apparent Charizard obsession, but given these results we can understand why.

Meanwhile, Gengar ousted Riolu for 2nd place, proving that the most infamous ghost-type Pokemon is underrated within the franchise. Bulbasaur picked up a respectable 15% of the vote, showing the first ‘mon in the Pokedex is worthy of such a place.

In truth there are various ways to find out which the best Pokemon is and each of them could very well have different results. For example, Charizard may have won here but it could also feature highly on a least favorite poll due to its polarizing nature. For now though, like it or not, Charizard is on top.

Pokemon Go finally adding popular Gen 6 Pokemon in December event

Published: 19/Nov/2020 6:05

by Isaac McIntyre
Kalos Pokemon Chespin celebrates next to Pokemon Go logo.
Niantic

Kalos Pokemon Go

Pokémon from the series’ sixth generation, including popular Kalos starters Froakie, Chespin, and Fennekin, are finally on the verge of being added to the Pokemon Go Pokedex, developers Niantic have confirmed.

So far in Pokemon Go, regions like Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Alola, and Galar have had their time in the spotlight. Now it’s finally Kalos’ turn.

Niantic has confirmed as many as 17 new Pokemon will be added to the handheld game during the December event. This includes the previously listed Kalos starter Pokemon and, of course, their first and second stage evolutions.

The update will add one of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise, Greninja, who ranked as this year’s fan-voted Pokemon of the Year. Kalos fave Talonflame ⁠— an iconic competitive monster ⁠— will also be included.

Other Kalos critters confirmed in Niantic’s next expansion include Bunnelby, Diggersby, Fletchling, Fletchinder, Litleo, and Pyroar (both forms).

Greninja Pokemon of the Year 2020
Bulbapedia
Greninja, the 2020 Pokemon of the Year, is finally coming to Pokemon Go in December.

Niantic has also confirmed Klefki, the Steel/Fairy Pokemon, will also be coming to Pokemon Go in the December event. The key-shaped Pokemon will be region-locked, however; trainers will only be able to catch Klefki in France.

The rest of the Kalos Pokemon will be widely available. Pokemon trainers can find them in the wild, through egg breeding, or by evolving basic stage Pokemon.

The initial update is only adding a small number of Kalos Pokemon. Niantic is expected to roll out more of the sixth-generation region’s critters throughout 2021, in a fashion similar to their last few expansions.

All sixth-gen Pokemon coming in December

  • Chespin
  • Quilladin
  • Chesnaught
  • Fennekin
  • Braixen
  • Delphox
  • Froakie
  • Frogadier
  • Greninja
  • Bunnelby
  • Diggersby
  • Fletchling
  • Fletchinder
  • Talonflame
  • Litleo
  • Pyroar
  • Klefki (only in France).

The Pokemon devs also confirmed a “special event” featuring the new Pokemon will run from Dec. 2-8. The Kalos event will begin at 10am on day one.

"Talonflame

Niantic also mentioned Mega Evolutions in the December notes. While it may just be a reference point for Kalos itself, the devs may also be teasing the popular Pokemon feature’s arrival in their global game ⁠— we’ll have to wait and see!

In other Pokemon Go news, the devs are also shifting the level cap up to 50 in January. The new level shift marks the first time since the title was first released in 2016 that trainers will be able to level up past level 40, the game’s original rank.