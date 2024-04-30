The strangest Pokemon heights in the Pokedex

There are some strange Pokedex entries out there, ranging from intriguing to downright unnerving. Here are 6 Pokemon sizes that might surprise you.

The Pokedex is one of the cornerstones of the Pokemon world. It’s full of intriguing information about every Pocket Monster under the sun, including everything from their natural habitats to their typing and measurements.

While some Pokedex entries make sense and line up across the board, others are somewhat confusing. There are discrepancies between the various games, as you might expect, but there are inconsistencies across the rest of the franchise, too. Here are 6 Pokemon sizes that might surprise you.

Wigglytuff

The Pokemon Company Nurse Joy and Nurse Wigglytuff from Pokemon anime.

Starting off with a more subtle example, Wigglytuff is a popular Pokemon that is listed as being 3’03” (or a meter tall) in the Pokedex. It’s not a super small Pokemon by any means, but it’s still considerably smaller than a lot of the human characters in the anime.

Nurse Joy’s Wigglytuff, however, gets a significant height buff in the anime. As Bulbapedia initially noted, these particular types of Wigglytuff clock in at around 4’03” (or 1.3m) instead. This makes them stand a lot taller when they’re interacting with humans in the Pokemon Center – and it’s believed by fans that this decision was made so they’d be roughly the same height as Chansey.

It’s not uncommon for character-owned Pokemon to get significant height (and even appearance) changes in the Pokemon anime and manga. Some main character Pokemon are bigger than usual and others have identifying features to help them stand out from the crowd.

Roselia

The Pokemon Company Nando and Roselia from Pokemon anime.

Roselia is meant to be a lot smaller than it appears in some of the Pokemon anime episodes. If you watched any episodes with the character Drew, for example, you may be forgiven for thinking that Roselia is a small-to-medium Pokemon – coming up to waist height on the children in the show.

According to the actual Pokedex entry (and games like Pokemon Colosseum), Roselia is actually 1’00” tall, which is roughly 0.3 meters. It’s a tiny ‘mon, making its evolution into the significantly taller Roserade even cooler.

Charizard

The Pokemon Company Ash, Charizard, and Pikachu from the Pokemon anime.

Being referred to affectionately as a “short king” by fans in a recent online discussion about weird Pokemon heights, Charizard is not nearly as tall as the anime would lead you to believe.

Ignoring Mega Charizard and other forms, Charizard is shown to be quite large and intimidating in the show – especially Ash’s Charizard. Other character-owned Charizards that appear later in the series are shown as being standard height.

Getting the main character treatment once again, Charizard appears to be at least 7 feet tall in several of the earlier anime episodes. Despite this, the official Pokedex entry for Charizard lists it as being 5’07” or around 1.7 meters tall.

Regigigas

The Pokemon Company Regigigas from the Pokemon anime.

Regigigas is called the Colossal Pokemon, so naturally, you’d expect it to be one of the biggest Pokemon out there. It looks absolutely giant in Pokemon anime episodes like Pillars of Friendship, towering over the surrounding characters and area.

Surprisingly, though, the Pokedex lists Regigigas as being just 12’02” or 3.7 meters tall. While this is absolutely nothing to sneeze at in terms of height, it’s shockingly tiny for a Pokemon that is supposed to be a giant. The anime offers some wildly different representations of this ‘mon.

Dialga and Palkia

The Pokemon Company Dialga and Palkia from the Pokemon anime.

Dialga and Palkia are arguably two of the most iconic Legendaries from the Pokemon series – although, that may be the author’s Sinnoh bias talking. It’s technically cheating to include them as one entry, but they almost always appear together.

These Pokemon are portrayed as being huge in the Pokemon anime, absolutely looming over their surroundings and the other characters that they interact with. The Rise of Darkrai movie portrays them as giants, as does the anime.

Despite this, though, the Pokedex lists Dialga as being 17’09” (5.4 meters) and Palkia as being 13’09” (4.2 meters). They’re meant to be big Pokemon, without a doubt, but they’re nowhere near as massive as the Pokemon anime would lead you to believe.

Groudon

The Pokemon Company Groudon from the Pokemon anime.

Finishing up with an icon of the series, Groudon is the Continent Pokemon. It’s shown off with almost Godzilla-like proportions across the Pokemon franchise, inspiring fear with its huge claws, stomping feet, and gnashing teeth.

It’s not that big, though. In fact, the Pokedex lists Groudon as being 11’06” or 3 and a half meters tall. It’s nowhere near the biggest Pokemon or Ultra Beasts in the franchise, like Wailord and Eternatus, and looks a tad smaller in the games, too.

It’s always interesting to compare and contrast the Pokemon anime with the rest of the franchise. Some facts remain the same across the series, while others are drastically different, leading to a lot of interesting tangents for lore-obsessed fans to wander down.

When Pokemon Legends Z-A drops, it’ll be fun to see how the Pokedex changes and expands. We may get new Mega Evolutions that set new records for height or creative designs, or possibly even some brand new Pokemon, too.

