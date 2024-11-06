Pokemon TCG Pocket Wigglytuff ex deck destroys meta Mewtwo ex & Pikachu ex

Pokemon TCG Pocket Wigglytuff ex deck destroys meta Mewtwo ex & Pikachu exThe Pokemon Company
Pokemon TCG Pocket online matches are dominated by Mewtwo ex and Pikachu ex decks, but this anti-meta Wigglytuff ex deck destroys both of them.
Both the Mewtwo ex and Pikachu ex decks share one thing in common – they can 1-hit KO most ‘mons that dare to face them. After all, having stage one cards that can singlehandedly rip through your opponent’s active Pokemon in a single hit is extremely powerful.
Fortunately, this Wigglytuff ex and Weezing-themed deck is quickly proving to be a powerful counter to the game’s current meta.
How to play Wigglytuff ex deck
While Wigglytuff ex won’t be able to tank a hit from Mewtwo ex’s Psydrive attack, it can put the Legendary ‘mon to sleep and deal 80 damage. This is incredibly strong when combined with Weezing’s Gas Leak ability, which enables you to poison your opponent’s active Pokemon.
Weezing also puts huge amounts of pressure on Ralts, keeping it from evolving into Gardevoir and, in turn, stopping your opponent from utilizing the energy generation from its Psy Shadow ability.
In an ideal situation, you’ll want to poison your opponent’s Mewtwo ex or Pikachu ex with Weezing (10 damage per turn), attack it with Tackle (30), and then use Koga to retreat Weezing into your hand.
With the poison applied, you can switch out Wigglytuff ex and begin putting your foe’s Pokemon to sleep. Your opponent will need to flip a coin each time they wish to attack and take continuous poison damage.
We recommend using Giovanni to also give your Wigglytuff ex an added 10 damage bonus to its Sleep Song, bringing the total damage to 90.
With this powerful poison/sleep combo, you’ll be able to set up two-hit KO opportunities that will lead to plenty of wins.
Wigglytuff ex & Weezing full deck list
The full Wigglytuff ex deck list can be found below:
- 2x Jigglypuff
- 2x Wigglytuff ex
- 1x Wigglytuff
- 2x Koffing
- 2x Weezing
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Koga
- 2x Giovanni
- 1x Sabrina
- 2x Poke Ball
- 2x X Speed
If you’re tired of facing both Mewtwo and Pikachu in online matches, then definitely be sure to use your Pack Points on these cards. Of course, you can always try your luck at pulling them from the Genetic Apex packs.
Be sure to check out our guide on how to get free packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket to help speed up your collecting. Also, see our rarest cards list to see where your collection stacks up.