The 4 best Pokemon for doubles battles from The Crown Tundra - Dexerto

The 4 best Pokemon for doubles battles from The Crown Tundra

Published: 5/Nov/2020 23:56

by Nate Searl
The Pokemon Company

The Crown Tundra

The Crown Tundra brings all sorts of Pokemon back to Pokemon Sword and Shield. Here are the four best Pokemon from the expansion you can use in ranked doubles battles to climb the ladder.

If you’re looking to get an edge up on your opponents in Sword and Shield’s Battle Stadium, you’re going to need strong Pokemon in your party. The Crown Tundra brings a plethora of Legendaries and strong Pokemon back to the game.

While not all of these are legal in ranked battles yet, there are still plenty to choose from. Here are the best four.

4. Metagross

Top 4 Pokemon The Crown Tundra
Pokemon Database
Metagross in all its glory

Metagross has always been a strong Pokemon, and it’s already tearing up doubles battles again. It has an impressive 135 attack and 130 defense.

Its natural bulk and lower speed make it a great Weakness Policy user because it’s incredibly tough to KO. Its Clear Body ability also helps it out against popular Intimidate users like Landorus and Incineroar.

The best way to use Metagross is to Dynamax it so when it gets hit by a super-effective move, it survives and its Weakness Policy activates. This will increase its Attack by two stages which allows it to one-hit-KO almost any opponent.

3. Regieleki

Top 4 Pokemon The Crown Tundra
Pokemon Database
The newest Regi Pokemon

The new member of the Regi family has a base 200 speed, which makes it faster than any other Pokemon in the game. Its ability, Transistor boosts the power of its electric attacks by 50%. This makes it one of the premier electric-type attackers in the entire game.

You can give Regieleki Choice Specs to maximize its damage output, or Focus Sash to ensure it survives at least one attack. Make sure to be careful of ground types and Pokemon with the Lightning Rod ability, as they will give you a hard time.

2. Tapu Fini

Best 4 Pokemon The Crown Tundra
Pokemon Database
Tapu Fini is a great water-type attacker

Tapu Fini is by far way the best water-type attacker in The Crown Tundra. It’s incredibly bulky, with 115 defense and 130 special defense, but it also has a 95 special attack to help with damage. It has a great ability in Misty Surge that sets up a Misty Terrain which protects Pokemon from non-volatile status conditions.

To get the most out of Tapu Fini, make sure it knows the move Calm Mind. You can use Calm Mind to raise your special attack and special defense, and then you can use Muddy Water to hit both of the other Pokemon. You can also use Moonblast as a STAB fairy attack.

1. Landorus-Therian

Best 4 Pokemon The Crown Tundra
Pokemon Database
Landorus in its Therian form

Landorus has been an incredibly strong Pokemon in doubles battles since it came out in Gen 5. It has the ability Intimidate, which is always valuable, and it comes with a moveset and a typing that was made for doubles. On top of this, it has an incredible 145 attack stat.

Before you do anything, make sure your Landorus is in its Therian form, otherwise, it won’t have the same stats and ability.

When battling with it, you should Dynamax it to get buffs from Max Airstream and other Max moves. Be wary of potential ice-type moves, as they will usually one-hit-KO Landorus.

So there you have it, the four best competitive Pokemon from the Crown Tundra!

5 must-know tips for Pokemon Crown Tundra Dynamax Adventures

Published: 3/Nov/2020 13:13 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 13:23

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC has an exciting new mode called Dynamax Adventures. Hosted in Max Lairs, trainers battle several Dynamax ‘mons and can choose one to take home with them.

Making the most of the challenging Dynamax Adventures is already proving to be an intriguing puzzle. Here are 5 tips to not only help you get through the Max Lair successfully but even find the specific Pokemon you are looking for.

What is a Dynamax Adventure?

Firstly though, let’s briefly take a look at exactly what a Dynamax Adventure entails. Upon entering the Max Lair, which is located relatively close to Peony’s house, you’re presented with multiple paths.

Each of these have a Dynamax Pokemon waiting for you to battle. Which path you take is based on which type of Pokemon you want to face off against.

However, between you and your team (the three other players you’ll compete with) you’ll need to assemble a well rounded team of different types in order to overcome all potential matchups.

When your team’s Pokemon are confirmed you’ll be presented with a choice of two Pokemon to start off against. Naturally you’ll need to beat each one proceed to the next level.

When you do you’ll get the chance to catch the defeated Pokemon and switch it out with your current one. You can also keep that Pokemon but you can only keep one of the four you defeat through the Dynamax Adventure.

Max Lair tips

With the explanation of Dynamax Adventures out the way, let’s take a look at some more advanced tips.

1. Avoid repeat Legendaries

There’s nothing worse than encountering the same Legendary Pokemon over and over in Crown Tundra’s Dynamax Adventures. Especially considering you can only catch one of them per save file.

Fortunately there are two ways to avoid this. Firstly, you can buy a new Legendary location for five ores by talking to Peonia and then the scientist.

The other way is by playing with AI teammates which is guaranteed to trigger a new Legendary. You’ll struggle to defeat it but if you save the location with the scientist you can invite real players to join you afterwards. Both methods to avoid repeat Legendaries in the Max Lair Den are discussed in greater detail here.

Shiny Lugia Crown Tundra
Glitched Bat
Shiny Lugia can sometimes be found when doing a Dynamax Adventure…

2. Guarantee yourself a Shiny Legendary – kind of

There’s only one thing better than a Shiny and that’s a Shiny Legendary Pokemon. They are hard to come across but surprisingly the rate of finding one in Dynamax Adventures is actually increased.

Without a Shiny Charm it’s a 1 in 300 chance but with one it goes down to 1 in 100. That’s certainly not great odds but better than the rate you get in the wild.

Many trainers think you don’t get to see whether you caught legend is a Shiny until after you take it with you. However, this not true.

Following your Dynamax Adventure a post-game menu will pop up, showing a summary of the Pokemon you have caught. If you click ‘summary’ on the Legendary ‘mon you caught it will tell you whether it’s a Shiny with an icon under the points to level up text.

If your heart is set on the Shiny and you opt not to take the Legendary then the scientist will ask you if you want to save the path. Now it is saved you can return and keep battling it until you finally get that coveted Shiny form.

This check also applies to checking a Pokemon’s stats or whether another species you caught was in Shiny form. Hopefully only one is really good otherwise you’ll be left with an excruciating decision to make!

Dynamax Adventure Path
Glitched Bat
Use the right analog stick to show your entire path…

3. Know your path

Knowing which type of Pokemon you’re going to come across is half the battle. If you have the type advantage you have a very good chance of getting the win.

Did you know you can actually see your entire path, all the way to final Legendary ‘mon, though? Simply flick the right analog stick and you’ll see which type of Pokemon you’ll face every step of the way. This will help you decide whether to switch out Pokemon along the way.

4. Save those Premier, Ultra, and Great balls

Any Pokemon you defeat in the Max Lair is guaranteed to be caught. Therefore it makes no sense to waste Premier, Ultra or Great balls – a standard Pokeball will do the job.

5. Scientists are your friend

You’ll often come across scientists during your Dynamax Adventure. When you talk to them they’ll offer you the chance to switch your Pokemon.

They aren’t doing this for the sake of it. The Pokemon they offer is often effective against the Legendary Pokemon you’ll eventually come up against. You don’t need to take them up on their generous offer but it may be wise to.

The Dynamax Adventure is a breath of fresh air to Pokemon Sword and Shield. If you want to complete your Galar Pokedex you’ll need to keep grinding through it.

Thankfully it is both relatively challenging and thoroughly enjoyable. Hopefully it can continue to be updated to remain fresh.