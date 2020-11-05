The 4 best Pokemon for doubles battles from The Crown Tundra - Dexerto

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC has an exciting new mode called Dynamax Adventures. Hosted in Max Lairs, trainers battle several Dynamax ‘mons and can choose one to take home with them.

Making the most of the challenging Dynamax Adventures is already proving to be an intriguing puzzle. Here are 5 tips to not only help you get through the Max Lair successfully but even find the specific Pokemon you are looking for.

What is a Dynamax Adventure?

Firstly though, let’s briefly take a look at exactly what a Dynamax Adventure entails. Upon entering the Max Lair, which is located relatively close to Peony’s house, you’re presented with multiple paths.

Each of these have a Dynamax Pokemon waiting for you to battle. Which path you take is based on which type of Pokemon you want to face off against.

However, between you and your team (the three other players you’ll compete with) you’ll need to assemble a well rounded team of different types in order to overcome all potential matchups.

When your team’s Pokemon are confirmed you’ll be presented with a choice of two Pokemon to start off against. Naturally you’ll need to beat each one proceed to the next level.

When you do you’ll get the chance to catch the defeated Pokemon and switch it out with your current one. You can also keep that Pokemon but you can only keep one of the four you defeat through the Dynamax Adventure.

Max Lair tips

With the explanation of Dynamax Adventures out the way, let’s take a look at some more advanced tips.

1. Avoid repeat Legendaries

There’s nothing worse than encountering the same Legendary Pokemon over and over in Crown Tundra’s Dynamax Adventures. Especially considering you can only catch one of them per save file.

Fortunately there are two ways to avoid this. Firstly, you can buy a new Legendary location for five ores by talking to Peonia and then the scientist.

The other way is by playing with AI teammates which is guaranteed to trigger a new Legendary. You’ll struggle to defeat it but if you save the location with the scientist you can invite real players to join you afterwards. Both methods to avoid repeat Legendaries in the Max Lair Den are discussed in greater detail here.

2. Guarantee yourself a Shiny Legendary – kind of

There’s only one thing better than a Shiny and that’s a Shiny Legendary Pokemon. They are hard to come across but surprisingly the rate of finding one in Dynamax Adventures is actually increased.

Without a Shiny Charm it’s a 1 in 300 chance but with one it goes down to 1 in 100. That’s certainly not great odds but better than the rate you get in the wild.

Many trainers think you don’t get to see whether you caught legend is a Shiny until after you take it with you. However, this not true.

Following your Dynamax Adventure a post-game menu will pop up, showing a summary of the Pokemon you have caught. If you click ‘summary’ on the Legendary ‘mon you caught it will tell you whether it’s a Shiny with an icon under the points to level up text.

If your heart is set on the Shiny and you opt not to take the Legendary then the scientist will ask you if you want to save the path. Now it is saved you can return and keep battling it until you finally get that coveted Shiny form.

This check also applies to checking a Pokemon’s stats or whether another species you caught was in Shiny form. Hopefully only one is really good otherwise you’ll be left with an excruciating decision to make!

3. Know your path

Knowing which type of Pokemon you’re going to come across is half the battle. If you have the type advantage you have a very good chance of getting the win.

Did you know you can actually see your entire path, all the way to final Legendary ‘mon, though? Simply flick the right analog stick and you’ll see which type of Pokemon you’ll face every step of the way. This will help you decide whether to switch out Pokemon along the way.

4. Save those Premier, Ultra, and Great balls

Any Pokemon you defeat in the Max Lair is guaranteed to be caught. Therefore it makes no sense to waste Premier, Ultra or Great balls – a standard Pokeball will do the job.

5. Scientists are your friend

You’ll often come across scientists during your Dynamax Adventure. When you talk to them they’ll offer you the chance to switch your Pokemon.

They aren’t doing this for the sake of it. The Pokemon they offer is often effective against the Legendary Pokemon you’ll eventually come up against. You don’t need to take them up on their generous offer but it may be wise to.

The Dynamax Adventure is a breath of fresh air to Pokemon Sword and Shield. If you want to complete your Galar Pokedex you’ll need to keep grinding through it.

Thankfully it is both relatively challenging and thoroughly enjoyable. Hopefully it can continue to be updated to remain fresh.