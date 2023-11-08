Strange Pokemon Scarlet & Violet ‘glitch’ sends trainers back to mom’s house

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer seems to have discovered a ‘glitch’ that can teleport players back home.

While many fans enjoyed Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for what they offered, the Gen 9 titles were notorious for their performance issues even after launch.

Even almost a year after launch, players are still finding weird glitches while roaming the massive island of Paldea.

Now, one trainer may have just discovered another glitch that will teleport players back to their mother’s house in Cabo Poco.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer finds teleportation ‘glitch’

The glitch in question was submitted as a bug report on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, which the OP titled, “Teleport to your mother’s house glitch?”

Article continues after ad

The player included a 30-second video that showed that they managed to reach the top of the Academy using Koraidon. Once on the roof, they attempted to jump off.

Unfortunately, they were teleported back to the last place they were on solid ground, which was the Academy roof.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

After several attempts to jump off the roof to no avail, eventually, a loading screen kicked in. Once the loading screen finished the trainer found themselves back inside their mother’s house in Cabo Poco.

Many fans made jokes about the glitch, like one trainer who said, “You got expelled,” or another who commented, “I also teleported to your mother’s house.”

Article continues after ad

Others guessed why the game decided to bring them back home. “If you go out of bounds in a row enough it will bring you back to the last place you healed your Pokemon.” However, some trainers in the comments debunked this theory.

Article continues after ad

In reality, this ‘glitch’ is likely a failsafe to prevent players from getting stuck and softlocking the game. Should players go out of bounds too many times, the game will teleport them to a set location instead.

At the very least, it’s good to know that it’s probably not possible to get completely softlocked by falling through the map or going out of bounds in Scarlet & Violet.