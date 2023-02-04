Nintendo Canada apologizes for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet launch & promises improvements

During a recent interview with Nintendo of Canada, the branch’s General Manager apologized for the buggy nature of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and promised improvements are on their way.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s launch was less than spectacular despite selling ten million copies three days into its lifespan. That’s because the game’s massive success wasn’t the only thing that left players dumbfounded.

Bugs, glitches, and performance issues were as abundant as Pokemon in the Paldea region during its first week on shelves. Player models contorted, trainers fell through holes in the map, and countless hours of progress were lost to crashes and performance issues.

The Pokemon Company has since acknowledged the issues and plans to release an update near the end of February 2023. And in an interview with Post Arcade, Nintendo of Canada GM Susan Pennefather addressed the current state of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Nintendo apologizes for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet issues

During the interview, Post Arcade asked Susan Pennefather what Nintendo had learned from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s rocky launch.

Pennefather answered, “You know, we absolutely apologize. Because it is so important to give players a positive experience with our games, and when this doesn’t happen, we do take it very much to heart.”

She continued with a promise, “What I can say is the feedback from players has absolutely been taken very seriously. And we are working on improvements to these games.”

This is already believed to be the case, as in mid-January 2023, Serebii reported that the long-awaited version 1.2 update would be released in late February. It promises various bug fixes as well as “added functionality.”

Regardless, it’s nice to have a formal apology from a branch of Nintendo and reassurance that the mysterious update is on its way.