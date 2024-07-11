Sleeping Pokemon plushes dubbed “precious” by collectors

Out of all the Pokemon merchandise types in existence, Pokemon plushes and stuffed toys are some of the most popular by a mile.

As a result of collaborations with brands like Squishmallows and dedicated lines like Sitting Cuties, Pokemon collectors are spoilt for choice when it comes to picking up new fluffy friends for their Pocket Monster collection.

A new batch of sleeping plushes has been doing the rounds on social media since Pokemon Sleep’s First Anniversary, drumming up hype in the community. Thanks to a post by PokeJungle, Pokemon fans were treated to high-quality snaps of the new plushes – and the response was overwhelmingly positive.

Showcasing a snoozing Gengar, Eevee, Larvitar, and Snorlax-Pikachu duo, the new plushes will be joining the line-up of existing sleeping Pokemon toys.

The post cites July 18 as the day for a Japanese release – it’s important to clarify that while these may come out in other locations, no official confirmation on their release date has been made. We’ll be sure to update with further information, though, so check back.

Pokemon collectors in the replies were ecstatic about the adorable plushes, lavishing praise upon their designs. Pokemon Sleep fans in particular were hyped about these new plushes, with one saying, “This is making my Pokemon Sleep heart happy.”

One excited collector shared how hard it felt to keep up with the speed of high-quality Pokemon releases, saying, “Recently it’s been like bam… bam… bam… like amazing plushies releasing like the trio of Raging bolt, Wake, Gouging, and Ursaluna BM, Pecharunt.”

Out of all the designs, Gengar and Larvitar stood out as clear favorites. Fans couldn’t get over how cute it was that Larvitar fell asleep with a snack in hand, and one hyped Ghost-type collector insisted, “I need this Gengar more than I need oxygen.”

While you wait for further information about these perfect Pokemon plushes, why not check out our guide to the best Pokemon Squishmallows? There are heaps of friend-shaped plushes available, ranging from Gen 1 favorites to Powerhouse Pokemon.

