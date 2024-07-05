New Pokemon merch makes Bidoof useful for the first time

The Pokemon Company has revealed a new stool based on the popular and oft-memed Bidoof, with two different variants plus room for storage.

The weird and wonderful world of Pokemon merch is growing with a new Bidoof stool that’s now available to preorder on the Japanese Pokemon Center online store. The page was shared and translated by Pokeshopper.net.

Each stool costs 19,800 yen (approximately $123 USD) and stands at 33.2 cm tall, 67 cm wide, and 37 cm deep. Preorders are open from now through July 29, 2024, though the store warns it will stop taking orders after reaching an undisclosed number. It’s scheduled to ship in December 2024.

Notably, the stool opens up, allowing you to use Bidoof for storage. Though, the Pokemon doesn’t seem to be able to hold that much.

There are even two different versions of the stool available, referencing the Pokemon’s in-game gender differences; female Bidoof have three tufts of fur making up its tail, while male Bidoof have two extra curls. Both stood models cost the same despite the male being slightly heavier.

Bidoof is no stranger to Pokemon merchandise, as it has long been popular for its goofy but cute face. Despite its lack of battle prowess across the franchise, many players still jokingly consider the Pokemon a god.

Fans of the Plump Mouse Pokemon were surprised earlier this year with the release of a Bidoof plush from Build-a-Bear whose online-exclusive bundle gave it a red and black tartan shirt and bandana.

Unfortunately for international Bidoof fans, the stool is currently only available in Japan. It’s possible the product will see a wider release in the future, but many of Pokemon’s coolest and weirdest merch items remain Japan-only, such as this year’s Pokemon x Le Creuset collab.