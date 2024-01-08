The rarest Squishmallows in 2024

Squishmallows have become a massive collector’s item, with some no longer available or being resold. We take a look at the rarest in 2024 so far.

Squishmallows have become one of the hottest plush toy crazes in recent years. With an endless array of cute and colorful characters to collect across various sizes, demand for rare and exclusive Squishmallow editions continues to intensify.

For enthusiasts looking to complete their Squishmallow squad, certain picks stand out as exceptionally difficult to obtain. We spotlight some of the most prized and elusive Squishmallows below.

Blossom the Lamb

First released in 2018, Blossom the Lamb remains a supremely rare find for collectors. This all-white lamb features a heart-shaped nose and holds a small rainbow.

She also carries a sweet vanilla scent! Originally exclusive to EUC Justice retailers at launch, Blossom’s limited availability fuels sky-high resale prices. You might not be able to get this one, but Squishmallows are available here.

Mariah the Lamb

Part of a seasonal Baby Squad capsule, Mariah the Lamb first emerged in 2020 showcasing a vibrant rainbow body and heart-shaped nose.

This cheerful lamb adores horseback adventures with her pony pal Bernard. It is a vaulted one-year exclusive not seen since. Mariah understandably intrigues collectors and can be bought on the secondary market for nearly $50.

Archie the Axolotl

Archie the Axolotl first surfaced in 2019, a bubblegum pink aquatic salamander, touting intricate gills and fins. While the original pink Archie stays scarce, even rarer alternate paint jobs exist like Hot Pink and Light Pink Archie editions. These can fetch a fair few dollars on the secondhand market, with prices sometimes hitting way above what they originally sold for.

Jack the Black Cat

In honor of Squishmallows’ 500th character, the spooky season-appropriate Jack debuted as an ultra-limited release.

Only 500 exist of this ebony feline with ghostly white eyes and whiskers like Hello Kitty. Jack sells for exorbitant amounts for nearly $1000 on secondary markets like eBay.

Golden Hans the Hedgehog

To commemorate Squishmallows hitting 100 million sales, the company unleashed a special gold edition, Hans.

This dapper hedgehog in a top hat arrives in two ultra-rare versions – 10,000 brown editions and only 3,000 gold versions. Even standard Hans is hard to find, making these anniversary variants Holy Grail status. The factory-sealed gold versions of this rare squish can go upwards of $500.

Chanel the Cinnamon Roll

A fitting member of the sweet-themed 2020 Valentine Squad capsule, Chanel is one tasty pastry. This light brown cinnamon roll with flaky swirled white icing enjoys baking delicious creations for friends.

Like all short-run seasonal releases, Chanel remains a challenging acquisition for fans. These cuddly partners retail for nearly $30 on the secondary markets.

With demand for Squishmallows continuously expanding as the plush toy line diversifies, once-elusive editions can see refreshed availability.

But for those collectors locked into the eternal hunt for hard-to-find rare icons, the chase itself supplies its own enjoyment. May the rarest Squishmallows one day join and complete your squad.

