Pokemon players love “completely unexpected” Build-A-Bear Bidoof reveal

Build-A-Bear has some incredible Pokemon plushes on offer and fans are completely obsessed with their latest reveal – Bidoof in a flannel shirt and bandana.

If you’re a fan of collecting Pokemon plushes you’ll know that Build-A-Bear offers some of the best official soft toys, alongside other brands like Squishmallows. They’re cute and can be customized with tiny clothes and accessories.

Build-A-Bear just announced their latest Pokemon product and fans are immediately obsessed with it. The star of the show is Bidoof and the plush is suitably adorable, coming with its own accessories in an online-exclusive bundle.

Pokemon players obsessed with Bidoof plush

The Bidoof plush comes with a tartan shirt and bandana, and a slightly confused expression. It’s the perfect representation of the heavily-meme’d Pokemon and fans are already obsessed with it.

The Pokemon Company Build-A-Bear Bidoof plush.

PokeJungle shared a snap of the Bidoof plush on X, and one Pokemon fan responded by saying, “I neeeed iiiit”. Another reposted the picture and said, “I need this but I’ve spent too much damn money this month already”.

Fans across the site shared their excitement as soon as the product came out, with one person joking, “I definitely wasn’t reloading the Build-A-Bear page over and over again until Bidoof appeared! I definitely did not buy this Bidoof.”

If you’re interested in getting a Bidoof buddy for yourself, the online exclusive is now live on the Build-A-Bear website. It’s important to note that you will not be able to get this Pokemon plush in person, and this applies to all the other Pokemon plushes.

Make sure to check out the other Pokemon plushes on offer while you’re on the site, though. The Eeveelution plushes are particularly cute and they’d make a great addition to a collector’s shelf, especially with a fun costume or accessory.

