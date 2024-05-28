Pokemon’s Sitting Cuties line explore the world with new viral trend

The catchphrase of the Pokemon series is “Gotta Catch ‘Em All”, but with how much Pokemon fans love their plush figures, “Gotta Hug ‘Em All” is starting to feel a bit more appropriate.

Unsurprisingly, there are as many cuddly plush figures of those famous Pocket Monsters as there are Pokemon in the Pokedex, and one of the most popular in recent years is the diminutive ‘Sitting Cuties’ line. Small, soft, and able to sit on their own, fans love these plushes.

This might explain why this particular line of Pokemon plush is at the center of a new trend on Japanese social media. Fans across the country are heading out into the world specifically to take pictures of their beloved Pokemon exploring the great outdoors – and it’s glorious.

A Pokemon fan on X called @OneHitKayOh posted, has alerted fans by sharing, “Wholesome content alert: search Twitter for the phrase ポケモンfit to see a current trend on Japanese Twitter of people sharing their Sitting Cutie plushies going on adventures.”

True to their word, the phrase “ポケモンfit” is host to a slew of amazing pictures on X, mostly of Pokemon plushes enjoying the fresh air and heading out on adventures with their owners.

Included in the dozens and dozens of images currently going viral, there are some particular highlights such as a Deoxys getting ready for the beach, a gang of Trubbish having fun dressing up, a Wooper relaxing in a field, several Linoone climbing a tree, and Omanyte having a big day out.

Commenting underneath the original post by @OneHitKayOh, other Pokemon fans shared their delight at the trend, calling it “so funny” and “ADORABLE and STYLISH!!”

Other fans even added their own pictures, with one posting an image of their plush getting ready for bed, saying, “I love how tucking your Pokémon into bed is a universal experience.” meanwhile, another person adds, “It’s cute seeing what everyone’s beloved pokemon is.”

