Sizeable Surprises event leaves Pokemon Go players in tears

How did you find the recent Sizeable Surprises event? Pokemon Go players tore into it online lately, with one player sharing that they’d had “zero luck” with it.

Pokemon Go events can always be a bit hit or miss with the community, and fans took to social media lately to discuss the recent Sizeable Surprises event. While some players had a blast with it, others took to r/pokemongo on Reddit to discuss their bad luck and rip into the event.

A fan posted a question to the Subreddit, asking other players if they’d also had “zero luck” with Pokemon Go during the recent event. They elaborated saying, “Over 500 Wailmer, Wimpod, Mantines checked each and literally nothing. Just looking for people to cry with.”

Article continues after ad

Other players shared OP’s pain, with one bewildered reader commenting, “We’re all getting scammed by the RNG gods huh.” Another shared how they hadn’t found any Shinies in the last two events, while one confused player had managed to find 4 Shiny Mewtwos but no Wailmers.

Article continues after ad

Some of the commenters commiserated with OP, with one person putting out an invite to cry with them and another saying, “Come here brother, let us cry together”.

It wasn’t all negative, though – some players seemed to have a whale of a time with the event. One person shared that, “Events almost over for me and found a Wailmer and got Joltik few days ago. I’m happy. Sorry your luck hadn’t come through this event.”

Article continues after ad

The Sizeable Surprises event is now over in the game, but there are plenty more upcoming events to get excited about as a Pokemon Go player this year.