Shiny Slowpoke & Meltan coming to Pokemon Go in HOME event - Dexerto

It may have taken longer than expected but you can finally transfer ‘mons from Pokemon Go to Pokemon HOME. Now, Niantic are throwing a special event to celebrate.

The event begins on Tuesday, November 17, 8am and concludes Monday, November 23, 10pm, all in your local time. There is plenty to look forward to, so let’s delve right in.

Wild spawns

As is the case with many Pokemon Go events certain species will appear more frequently in the wild and this one is no different. The following will spawning more often

Alolan Sandshrew

Zubat

Alolan Diglett

Slowpoke

Magnemite

Ditto

Porygon

Hoothoot

Remoraid

Whismur

Lileep

Anorith

Cottonee

Foongus

Egg hatches and Raids

The same can be said for the Pokemon Go egg hatch pool. This will also change for the Pokemon HOME event and the following will be hatching from 5km eggs:

Nidoran F

Nidoran M

Slowpoke

Omanyte

Kabuto

Lileep

Anorith

Additionally, the Raid pool will be switched up too. We’ll have to wait and see what the entirety of the Raid pool looks like but the following species have been confirmed:

Alolan Vulpix

Slowpoke

Magnemite

Shinx

Timburr

Klink

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

The Swords of Justice will be appearing in five-star raids throughout the event concurrently. There is no mention of their Shiny forms but given they have been available previously there is no reason why they won’t be for the Pokemon HOME event.

Slowpoke will be appearing in the wild, in eggs and Raid Battles, and if you’re lucky you’ll be able to find it in its Shiny form as well. The Pokemon Go blog doesn’t state whether it’s limited to any particular method of capture but presumably its Shiny will be available in all of the above.

That’s in addition to event-exclusive Field Research tasks where Slowpoke can be encountered. Those tasks will also contain Pidgeot Mega Energy, Poke Balls, Berries, and Gible encounters.

Shiny Meltan

A lot of you will be interested in how to get Shiny Meltan and it doesn’t look like Niantic is going to make it easy. To have a chance of finding Shiny Meltan you’ll need to activate the Mystery Box during the event.

This is how you encounter Meltan already, so Niantic have simply enabled a chance of finding its Shiny through the existing capture method. It has been confirmed they won’t be available following the event – at least until its Shiny is featured again.