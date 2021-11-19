Shiny Eevee appears in new Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event

A new Max Raid event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield giving trainers the chance to catch Shiny Eevee in the Wild Area!

While Pokemon Sword & Shield may not be receiving as much attention as newer titles like Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the game still has a large and dedicated player base.

Instead of releasing new expansions for Trainers, Game Freak hosts regular limited-time events that give players the chance to obtain incredibly rare Pokemon.

This week is no different, with the Eevee and Friends event completely taking over Max Raid battles for seven days.

Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event adds Shiny Eevee

As reported by Serebii, a new event has taken over Max Raid battles and it’s giving players the opportunity to obtain an incredibly rare Pokemon.

The Eevee and Friends event will be available between November 19 and November 28, 2021, so make sure you get involved while it’s available!

During this time, trainers will be able to encounter Eevee and all of their evolutions. Not only that, Shiny Eevee will be available at a spawn rate of 2%, meaning it’s the perfect time to make the most of the boosted odds.

Remember, this event is running for seven days, which is a lot longer than usual, so it gives you a great chance to get your hands on a Shiny!

Hopefully, this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles. Keep in mind, the Eevee and Friends event is only running for seven days so make sure you get involved while you can.

To make sure you’re always up to date on these changes, check out our dedicated Max Raids tracker for all the latest information.