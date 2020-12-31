Pokemon trainer’s homemade Snom hot chocolate bomb goes viral

Pokemon Gen 8 has some adorable species included in its Pokedex, without a doubt, and Snom is very much in that bracket. While you might expect to see it wandering Route 10 or in the Lake of Outrage, nothing quite tops seeing it appear in a hot cup of cocoa.

The Ice/Bug-type Pokemon was added in the latest games for Nintendo Switch, Sword and Shield. Catching one is fairly easy, most trainers would say that, though carving one out of marshmallow is a task in itself.

It looks to be a mission not many have set out to completing, either, as a video of a handmade Snom has went viral on Reddit.

Bringing together this year’s market spike in hot chocolate bombs and one of the cutest entrants to the Pokedex, an internet sensation was born on December 30.

Pokemon players pour love over Snom hot chocolate bomb

Seen below, a short video was posted to the Pokemon Sword and Shield subreddit.

User miscellaneousmao, its creator, could be seen first stuffing a sugar laced PokeBall into her mug and pouring hot water over it soon after. Before you know it, the outside shell of the ball disappears to create the usual dark brown color of the drink, leaving behind a floating monster!

The post has received over 5,000 upvotes at the time of writing and is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

A few people in the comments were actually convinced that this was a product bought right off the shelf, asking where they could buy one. Little did they know that it was actually hand-crafted by the Reddit poster themselves.

Others urged them to start selling! “It really does look great, is there a way to sell these? without legal issues getting in the way?”

Though, this fan is keeping her tricks to herself it would seem. The creator replied: ” I’m not sure, but I wouldn’t sell anyways, I prefer just to make things for fun in my free time.’

Some described the hot chocolate bomb as amazing, others said legendary, and we’d add our own adjective to the list as well – superb.