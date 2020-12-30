 Pokemon fan pays for college after selling cards for $80,000 - Dexerto
Pokemon fan pays for college after selling cards for $80,000

Published: 30/Dec/2020 1:05

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon fan Caleb King showing off his TCG collection.
Caleb King

A Pokemon fan was floored after discovering his childhood Trading Card Game collection was worth thousands of dollars. The college student was able to sell his Nintendo collectibles to help pay for tuition. 

Originally debuting in 1998, Pokemon cards have seen an explosion in value in 2020. Items once thrown into binders by children in the 90s can sell for as much as a house.

One fan was stunned when they realized their collection of TCG items was now worth an incredible amount of money. So much so that they are paying off their medical school bills by selling them.

Pokemon card collector Caleb King in Fox News Atlanta segment.
Fox Atlanta / Caleb King
The university student sold his Pokemon Card collection for $80,000 to help pay for college tuition.

Student pays for college selling Pokemon cards

According to a report by Fox News, a University of North Georgia student named Caleb King was able to sell his Pokemon cards for over $80,000. Incredibly, the young adult only paid $4,000 for some of his collection back in 2016 – an astonishing 180% increase in value.

In an interview with the news outlet, King explained how his family had initially warned him from wasting his money: “A lot of people tried to discourage me from doing it at the beginning – especially my parents. They said “Hey, you shouldn’t be spending that kind of money on these cards, that’s ridiculous.” … I didn’t listen, and it paid off.”

The university student explained that he was able to use the money he made off the TCG collectibles to help pay off his medical school tuition. The Pokemon collector urged fellow fans to look through their childhood keepsakes after making thousands of dollars on eBay selling cards.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, King still reportedly has over $50,000 worth of cards left in his possession. His purchase in 2016 is an example of how some collectors were able to buy items for next to nothing only for them to explode in value just a few years later.

If nothing else, the student’s story will have many scrambling through storage to see if any of their Nintendo collectibles are now worth anything. For our guide on how to make money collecting and selling Pokemon cards, check out our guide here.

Apex Legends dev explains how they could buff Octane’s jump pad

Published: 30/Dec/2020 0:57

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

The high-flying acrobat of the Arena, Octane, could get a healthy buff to his Launch Pad ultimate as Respawn continues to find the sweet spot for upgrades to Apex Legends’ Adrenaline Junkie.

There are already changes coming to Octane’s ult in an upcoming patch which should take the ambiguity out of achieving the super jump when touching down onto the platform. These changes might make it to Apex by Season 8, but Respawn will have to see, according to Design Director Jason McCord.

That’s already known, but Octane mains will be glad to hear that the devs are also looking to expand his precision while in mid-air, something that is currently only achievable by sliding into the Launch Pad.

“I don’t think we’re touching that,” Lead Game Designer Daniel Z. Klein said in response to someone asking about potential tweaks to Octane’s mid-air accuracy. “And I in fact do think it’s a good mechanic.”

“I think he should maybe always have this? Regardless of whether he’s sliding into it or not? It positions the jump pad as a more offensive tool.”

In Apex Legends, players are used to throwing themselves right into the fray with a boost from Octane’s Stim and a leap off the Launch Pad. But savvy players know that sliding into the platform gives the Adrenaline Junkie complete accuracy while firing in mid-air.

While previously it was a specific mechanic that took some getting used to in order to perfect, Respawn could expand the move to include any interaction between Octane and the Launch Pad.

Meaning, Octane could get a buff to have 100% mid-air accuracy when jumping off the ultimate whether its a slide, walk-on, or leap off of the pad.

octane respawn apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Octane could get more dangerous in Apex Legends with the buff to his ult.

This will give the High-Speed Daredevil some more options to consider when pushing with their Launch Pad or making a play in close quarters.

Defensively, his ultimate is really good for making key rotations or getting out of sticky situations. Now the studio could experiment with this change to open his offensive capabilities.

By the sounds of it, the proposed buff is still under consideration at Respawn so it’ll be interesting to see if the changes to Octane’s buff eventually go live.