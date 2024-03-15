Pokemon TCG fans adore “majestic” Greninja ex from Crimson Haze

With a fresh batch of cards now confirmed to be hitting Japanese store shelves soon, Pokemon TCG fans are delighted with one upcoming card that celebrates a Pokemon X and Y starter.

Things are heating up in the world of Pokemon TCG, with a lot of upcoming sets such as the recently officially revealed Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade in the West, and Pokemon TCG Crimson Haze set to hit Japanese stores next month.

As such, a lot of new Pokemon cards are starting to be revealed, and alongside the exciting announcement of Ogerpon for the Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade set coming later this year, one card recently unveiled to the public is already causing a stir.

Greninja ex headlines the incredible Pokemon TCG Crimson Haze set

As shared by many outlets on X, including this post by Pokebeach, the upcoming Greninja ex is already making a splash, especially the Secret Illustration Rare card, featuring a beautiful full-card artwork with Greninja looking particularly fantastic.

Another post on X shares the artwork, with a comment underneath noting, “Bro looks majestic”. Meanwhile, another comment just below adds, “Greninja carrying this set! Sheeesshhh!”

Other cards are also starting to slowly be revealed, with Pokejungle sharing SIR cards of Hisuian Growlithe, and Perrin from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Some creators like YouTube channel PTCG Radio are already diving into the competitive chances of these cards, and the Tera Fighting0type Greninja could end up being a huge pull for any Pokemon TCG fan hoping to climb the competitive ranks.

If you want to add some new Pokemon TCG cards to your collection soon, the next set on the agenda is Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces, adding some of the newest Paradox Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC, such as Raging Bolt, Iron Crown, and Gouging Fire.

Temporal Forces isn’t live just yet, but will be very soon, and if you want to pre-order some there’s great news, as some Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces cards are already on sale before release.