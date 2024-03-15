Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces prices already cut before release

Excited for Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces? The next addition to the world of the Pokemon trading card game is just around the corner and it’s already discounted on Amazon.

It’s already been a busy year for the Pokemon trading card game and we’re barely through March. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – 151 is just as popular as ever, and Paldean Fates has been a particularly great set for collectors.

One set that fans are getting pumped for is Temporal Forces. It’ll be dropping on the 22nd of March this year, and if you’re planning to buy some packs, you will be pleased to know that several Temporal Forces items are already discounted on the official Pokemon Amazon store.

We’ve picked out the best deals here, including Elite Trainer Boxes and Booster Display Boxes.

Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces items discounted on Amazon

If you’ve not heard about Temporal Forces yet, this set follows the dual Japanese sets, Cyber Judge & Wild Force. It features incredible Ancient and Future Pokemon, and based on what we’ve seen about it so far, it looks like it could hold some real competitive potential.

Please note that all of the links we’ve included in this post are for pre-orders. If you’re reading this before March 22nd, Temporal Forces hasn’t actually come out yet.

Pokemon Temporal Forces Elite Trainer Box

If you’ve not opened an Elite Trainer Box before, you’re missing out. These premium items usually come with a slew of booster packs and other accessories, and the Temporal Forces ETB is no different. It’s packed full of goodies and comes in two different designs.

It’s important to highlight that this is a random product listing, which means that you will not be able to choose between the two boxes. It’s been discounted by 19%, though, so it’s absolutely worth the random chance.

The Pokemon Company Temporal Forces Elite Trainer Box.

What comes in the Temporal Forces Elite Trainer Box?

As mentioned, Elite Trainer Boxes come with a whole heap of products. Inside a Temporal Forces ETB, you can expect to find the following:

9 Temporal Forces booster packs

A full art promo card with either Flutter Mane or Iron Thorns

65 card sleeves with Walking Wake or Iron Leaves

45 Energy cards

A player’s guide to Temporal Forces

6 damage-counter dice

A competition-legal coin-flip die

2 condition markers

A collector’s box

A code card for Pokemon TCG Live

Aside from the card sleeves and promo card, the contents are exactly the same in both boxes. If you don’t mind either an Ancient or Future design, it’s absolutely worth picking this ETB up.

Pokemon Temporal Forces Booster Bundle

If you’re hunting for something that’s a little more budget-friendly, it’s worth your time to check out the Temporal Forces Booster Bundle. This box comes with 6 booster packs inside, meaning that you can fill out some binder pages pretty quickly with one purchase.

This particular item has been discounted by 6% on the official Pokemon Amazon store, which is one of the smaller discounts in this article – but it still takes a decent chunk of money off.

The Pokemon Company Temporal Forces Booster Bundle.

One of the most exciting things about the Temporal Forces set is that it’s reintroducing ACE SPEC cards into the game. Keep an eye out for these if you decide to open one of these boxes – they hold some serious weight in tournaments.

Pokemon Temporal Forces Booster Display Box

If you’re hoping to open as many booster packs as possible, buying a Booster Display Box could be the perfect pick for you. These behemoth items come with 36 separate booster packs, meaning you’ve got a great chance to pull some rare cards.

This particular item has been discounted by 15% on Amazon, which takes a good slice of money off of the original retail price. If you’re a collector, it’s worth taking a look at.

The Pokemon Company Temporal Forces Booster Display Box.

Just like booster packs from other sets, Temporal Forces booster packs will come with codes for Pokemon TCG Live. If you’re keen on opening more packs in the digital game, make sure to hang onto these cards so you can redeem them.

Temporal Forces is set to be an incredible release so far. 2024 is looking bright as a Pokemon TCG player, with other sets like Twilight Masquerade on the horizon, and it’ll be exciting to see how the competitive scene is affected by these releases.

