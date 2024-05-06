Where to buy Pokemon TCG Mask of Change Booster Box

Mask of Change is a Pokemon TCG set that has plenty of interesting cards to pick up if you’re a collector. Here’s where to buy the Booster Display Box.

If you’ve never picked up any Japanese Pokemon cards before, Mask of Change is arguably the best modern set to start off with. It’s a vibrant set with some intriguing card designs, and it holds a lot of potential value as a long-term collector, too.

Mask of Change is a Japanese set so, for the most part, you’ll need to import products with a trustworthy retailer if you want to get your hands on the cards. The Booster Box is available for purchase in the US, though, which is worth taking a look at if you’re hunting down chase cards.

The Pokemon Company Interesting Pokemon cards from the Mask of Change expansion set.

As you can see from the image above, there’s a good variety of art styles to appreciate in the Mask of Change set. Investing in a Booster Display Box is an efficient way to pad out your collection, and you can currently pick one up at Walmart.

Each Mask of Change Booster Box comes with 30 Booster Packs, which each contain 5 cards. The product offers decent value for money, and it gives you a fair chance at finding some rare cards.

While Walmart is one of the only major retailers currently offering Mask of Change Booster Boxes, you can also find an independent retailer to sort out the import process for you. Make sure to always double check shipping policies and fees if you choose to go down this route.

Mask of Change was the Japanese equivalent to the upcoming Twilight Masquerade set, so it’s worth having a look at the products for that expansion set as well. Ogerpon, Pecharunt, and the Loyal Three have all received some incredible cards, and it’s likely we’ll see more of them in the future.

