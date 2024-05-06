Where to buy Pokemon TCG Victini and Miraidon ex Battle Decks

2024 has been a busy year for Pokemon TCG fans and it’s not slowing down any time soon. Here’s where to get the Victini and Miraidon ex Battle Decks.

If you’re looking for a new Pokemon TCG deck but don’t want to build one yourself, it could be worth checking out a pre-made deck. There are lots of pre-made decks out there, ranging from the accessible to the complex, and ex Battle Decks stand out as the most approachable.

Two new ex Battle Decks are set to come out on July 12, 2024 and they’re listed as being suitable for beginners. They feature Victini ex and Miraidon ex, and they’re the perfect pick for new players who want to jump straight into a match.

The Pokemon Company Victini and Miraidon ex Battle Deck Pokemon TCG products.

The Victini ex Battle Deck comes with a number of punchy cards like the Fuecoco evolution line, and it includes a powerful Victini ex card, too. This card has a decent HP pool, an immense move in the form of Victory Flame, and a decent level of competitive viability.

The Miraidon ex Battle Deck comes with some fan-favorite ‘mons like Pikachu and Raichu. The Miraidon ex card features stunning artwork, a high level of HP, and two useful moves in the form of Rapid Draw and Techno Turbo.

Currently, there aren’t many places that have these decks available for pre-order. If you want to get your hands on them, check out:

It’s important to note that the two listings we’ve recommended here are randomized. This means that you won’t be able to pick which ex Battle Deck you want.

More retailers will likely join this line-up as we get closer to the release date, so check back for further information. For now, why not check out the Gardevoir ex League Battle Deck? It’s a recent release that offers a powerful selection of cards along with some gorgeous artwork.

