Where to buy Pokemon TCG: Temporal Forces Elite Trainer Box, Booster Box, and more

The next Pokemon TCG expansion has been officially revealed, with Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces hitting Western shores soon. Learn where to buy it with our guide.

Players eager for the next Pokemon TCG set, there’s good news. The Pokemon Company and Creatures Inc have announced that the Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces release is on March 22, 2023.

This announcement comes alongside the reveal of several products, showcasing many of the Pokemon set to join the Pokemon TCG with this expansion. The Elite Trainer Boxes give players a look at Iron Leaves and Walking Wake, and there’s much more where that came from.

Learn where you can secure your copy of Pokemon TCG: Temporal Forces products with our guide:

Where to buy Pokemon TCG: Temporal Forces Elite Trainer Box

The Pokemon Company

Currently, the Pokemon TCG: Temporal Forces Elite Trainer Box is only available to order at The Pokemon Center. We will update this guide as more retailers become available.

Where to buy Pokemon TCG: Temporal Forces Booster Box

The Pokemon Company

Currently, eager fans can only pre-order the Pokemon TCG: Temporal Forces Booster Box via The Pokemon Center. We will update this guide as more retailers become available.

Where to buy Pokemon TCG: Temporal Forces Booster Bundle

The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon TCG: Temporal Forces Booster Bundle is currently only available to pre-order at The Pokemon Center. We expect this to become available at more retailers and will update this guide with more options in the future.

Where to buy Pokemon TCG: Temporal Forces Booster Pack

The Pokemon Company

One of the most popular items in any expansion, the Pokemon TCG: Temporal Forces Booster Packs are currently only available to pre-order via The Pokemon Center. Booster Packs are traditionally sold in many places, so we will update this guide with more retailers as they become available.

What’s in Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces?

While we are currently waiting for more information, details released by The Pokemon Company confirmed that, as of now, Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces will include at least:

Over 160 cards

ACE SPEC cards return: 6 Trainer cards and 1 Special Energy

More new Ancient and Future Pokémon

More than a dozen brand-new Pokémon ex, including type-shifted Tera Pokémon ex

Dozens of Pokémon and Trainer cards with special illustrations

That’s all the information we have on where to buy Pokemon TCG: Temporal Forces for now, but check back soon for more news. For now, you can secure your next order and learn where to buy Pokemon TCG: Paldean Fates next:

