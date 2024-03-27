Deciding between “modern or vintage” Pokemon cards is an impossible task

Do you prefer the new generation of Pokemon cards to the old generation? Pokemon TCG collectors took to Reddit recently to discuss whether you can ever beat a classic.

What’s better – old Pokemon cards or new Pokemon cards? If you’re a collector, chances are that you’ll have favorites from every era. Comparing gorgeous cards from recent sets like Temporal Forces to classic cards is a difficult task, as both have their unique charms and can hold real value.

A Pokemon fan recently posted a side-by-side snap of new and old cards featuring Entei, Suicune, and Raikou in r/PokemonTCG, asking fellow collectors “modern or vintage?”

In the caption, OP noted how they love the quality and texture of modern Japanese cards but that there’s “something about yellow bordered vintage” that still gets them. Other collectors in the comments were, predictably, torn on the matter.

One viewer commented on the Reddit post saying, “Overall modern but I miss the old holo pattern.” This kickstarted a chain of readers wishing for older holofoil designs, with one person agreeing, “Good god please I want them to bring back the old crosshatch holo like Arcanine from Supreme Victors.”

Fans of the modern cards said that the new additions simply “look better”. One modern-era fan shared, “Modern for me they just look much better in my opinion more colourful, fills more the card and have a lot more detail in them.”

On the flip side, fans of vintage cards said that vintage holofoil cards outshone modern ones. Several folk pointed out how much the artwork has changed in recent years, with one commenting on modern cards by saying, “Maybe it’s just me but I get lost in the full art. It feels so unorganized and cluttered to me.”

Whether you’re a fan of modern, vintage, or a bit of both, it’s hard to deny that 2024 is going to be an immense year for Pokemon TCG fans. We’ve already had some incredible releases and there are plenty more exciting ones on the way.