Pokemon TCG announces etched foil promo Charizard cards for Ultra Premium Collection

The upcoming Pokemon TCG Charizard Ultra Premium Collection will include bundles of goodies for players, including 3 stunning, etched foil Charizard V, VMAX, and VSTAR promo cards.

While busting open a Pokemon TCG expansion booster pack can be an absolute delight for both collectors and players, purchasing special box editions is often in a league of its own. From Elite Trainer Boxes filled with sleeves, dice, and posters to ornate box sets loaded down with figurines and promo cards, they are the most sought-after ways to expand collections.

It was recently announced that the Pokemon TCG will be releasing a Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield Ultra Premium Collection featuring the iconic fan-favorite Charizard.

The Sword & Shield series of the TCG has already released several of these boxes, one featuring Legendary Pokemon Zamazenta and Zacian, and another celebrating Pikachu during the Pokemon 25th anniversary. However, this new box is likely to be the most popular of the recent options due to 3 unique promos included in the set.

What is included in the Pokemon TCG: Charizard Ultra Premium box?

According to the official Pokemon website, players will be able to find the following inside their Ultra Premium boxes:

3 etched foil promo cards: Charizard V, Charizard VMAX, and Charizard VSTAR

1 playmat featuring Gigantamax Charizard

65 card sleeves featuring Gigantamax Charizard

1 metal coin featuring Gigantamax Charizard

6 metal damage-counter dice

2 metal condition markers

1 acrylic VSTAR marker

16 Pokemon TCG booster packs from the Sword & Shield Series

A player’s guide to the entire Sword & Shield Series

A code card for Pokemon TCG Live

The Pokemon TCG set will be released on October 28, 2022, and will cost roughly $119.99 from retail stores. It is possible card shops and online sellers will mark this price up due to the limited number and high demand the collection will likely struggle with.

The etched foil cards will be the true collector items for this Ultra Premium set. It is unlikely these cards, or the art featured on them, will be available in any other form in the future – especially with the Sword & Shield expansions coming to a close with the release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet this fall.