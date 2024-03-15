Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates Charizard ex Tin 29% off

Looking to add to your Pokemon TCG collection? The Shiny Charizard ex Tin from the Paldean Fates set is currently discounted on Amazon, and it’s an absolute steal.

Paldean Fates booster packs and tins have been a lot of fun to open, both as a competitive player and as a collector. The set is vibrant and full of incredible designs, with some truly memorable Shiny Pokemon designs in the mix.

If you’re looking for a new tin to add to your collection, you’re in luck. The Shiny Charizard ex Tin is currently discounted by 29% on Amazon and it features a whole host of cards, including the iconic Shiny Tera Charizard ex as a promo card.

Shiny Tera Charizard ex Tin discounted on Amazon

Tins featuring ex promo cards are almost always a great investment. They come with a heap of booster packs (usually 4 or 5, to be specific) along with a promo card and a code for Pokemon TCG Live.

Some folk collect the tins themselves, too. Pokemon TCG tins always have gorgeous artwork and they can be quite functional as a trading card collector, too.

The Pokemon Company Contents of the Shiny Charizard ex Tin.

Inside the Shiny Charizard ex Tin, players can expect to find 5 Paldean Fates booster packs, a code for Pokemon TCG Live, and a promo card featuring the star of the show. It’s a worthwhile purchase, especially if you’re keen on getting more codes for the digital version of the trading card game, too.

If you do end up getting this product, it’s worth hanging on to the tin itself. The Pokemon TCG tins can be a great storage solution for bulk cards or even a multi-deck box. If you choose to use it to store your deck, make sure to sleeve the cards as they can get damaged in transit with a metal tin.

